Chicken platter recipe inside: Marian Rivera graces cook-off party

MANILA, Philippines — Movie box-office queen Marian Rivera served as juror to the media cook-off at the event center of the Mega Prime headquarters.

Simply dubbed "Chef-Level Cooking Party," four groups were pre-determined competitors. Each group showcased their kitchen wizardry with the help of Mega Prime Ingredients.

Team Spoon, declared the cooking champ for their entry "Currymier Chicken," received Maslex cookware sets as part of their prize package.

Their winning entry was a spin-off of the dish from the cooking demo (see recipe below).

Brand ambassador Hazel Cheffy or Hazel Anonuevo shared an easy-to-cook dish for special occasions.

Chef-level Chicken Platter

Ingredients:

2 kilos chicken thighs (or any preferred part)

1 cup mushrooms, canned

250 ml. (1 cup) all-purpose cream

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

1 pc. chicken broth cube

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 cup water

Cooking oil for searing

Chopped parsley (for garnishing)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. Wash and prepare the chicken thighs and place in a colander to drain excess water. Then season with salt and pepper and massage well.

2. Heat some cooking oil in a pan. Add the seasoned chicken (skin side first) and sear for a few minutes. Flip to sear to other side until meat turns light brown. Place seared chicken in paper towels to eliminate excess oil. Set aside.

3. Reduce oil from pan. Add the garlic and onions and saute until golden brown then add the mushrooms and continue sauteeing.

4. Add the seared chicken. Sprinkle the soy sauce to color the meat slightly. Pour in the water and broth cube. Cover the pan and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes using medium heat. Flip the chicken halfway through simmering to cook the meat evenly.

5. After the allotted time, bring the heat down before putting in the all-purpose cream. Mix well. Cook for a few more minutes until sauce becomes thicker. Turn the heat off.

6. Garnish with chopped parsley on a serving plate. Serve with steaming hot rice!

Mega Prime will be celebrating its 50th year anniversary of founding this 2025.

RELATED: Marian Rivera shares recipes; other festive eats for holidays 2022