Marian Rivera shares recipes; other festive eats for holidays 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for dishes and treats to become the next big stars of your Noche Buena?

Here's your cheat sheet to recipes and flavors that would liven up your holiday table!

Marian Rivera shares macaroni salad, trifle recipes

The actress looked comfortable in a kitchen set-up when she recently joined the Mega Prime Kitchen Masterclass Holiday Edition. Dressed in a festive red dress, the actress took command of the temporary kitchen set-up while talking with the host and sharing bits of information on her kitchen and cooking preferences as she prepared two of her recipes.

"Instead of sugar, condensed milk ang ilalagay mo. Sobrang simple lang niya pero masarap," she recommended, adding that she uses a less sweet version of mamon as the layer for her Fruit Trifle.

Likewise, she also shared her recipe of the favorite Filipino all-occasion dish, the Creamy Macaroni Salad.

"Ang maganda next time, mga soup ang gagawin natin. Kasi love ko rin 'yung mga soup kasi hindi ako nakakakain 'pag walang sabaw. Try natin 'yung mga peas, mushroom and corn," she ended, referring to the products by her endorsement.

Try these festive and sweet recipes by Marian:



Creamy Chicken Macaroni Salad

Ingredients:

250g cooked elbow macaroni

200g chicken breast, shredded

1 822g can Mega Prime Tropical Fruit Cocktail

1 cup raisins

2 boxes 240ml All Purpose Cream, chilled

1/2 cup mayonnaise

150g cream cheese

3 tbsps. sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking instructions:

In a large combine cream, mayonnaise and cream cheese. Whisk together until well blended. Add Mega Prime Tropical Fruit Cocktail, macaroni, chicken breast and raisins. Mix well until the dressing coats the ingredients. Season with sugar, salt and pepper. Serve chilled.

Easy Fruit Trifle

Ingredients:

1 block of cream cheese, cut into small cubes

1 box 240 ml All Purpose Cream, chilled

1 cup condensed milk

822g can Mega Prime Tropical Fruit Cocktail, drained

1 tsp. vanilla

Prepared pound cake (or mamon)

Cooking instructions:

In a large bowl, whip all-purpose cream until doubled in volume. Slowly add in cream cheese, vanilla and condensed milk. Blend until well incorporated and cream cheese chunks are no longer visible. To assemble, in a clear serving glass, layer a slice of pound cake or mamon, add dollops of the whipped dressing and top with Mega Prime Tropical Fruit Cocktail. Repeat for two or three more layers. Serve chilled.

Make Bizu your expression of love this Christmas

This year’s holiday season is more heartfelt than ever, with families and friends rediscovering the joy of coming together (finally, in person!) to celebrate love, share their blessings, and bond over their favorite food. It’s time to recreate beloved traditions and celebrate something new and exciting, starting with a delicious Christmas feast courtesy of Bizu.

Kick off the foodfest with Bizu’s signature Whole Roast Turkey, at 5.5 lbs., it will inarguably be the star of any Christmas dinner. Plump, moist, and delicately flavored with Bizu’s signature stuffing and enjoyed with complementary cranberry-pear chutney and a generous helping of peppercorn gravy.

For a more traditional feast by way of Segovia, Spain, Bizu’s Cochinillo will be a scene-stealer, slow roasted for 10 hours, this suckling pig has deliciously tender meat underneath perfectly crisp, golden-brown skin. Available in 5-kg with apple mango chutney and liver sauce, or 7.5-kg stuffed with truffle risotto with white wine au jus and truffle sauce.

Splurge on popular savory dishes such as the 10-hour Roast Beef, Chicken Ballotine, Beef Tenderloin Roulade and Pork Baby Back Ribs. Indulge in the rich, smoky, and salty layers of the Smoked Salmon and Black Caviar Pie and Baked Salmon Rockefeller.

Liven up your Christmas table with decorative desserts. These edible works of art include the festive Christmas Cake featuring layers of chocolate moist cake, praline ganache topped with a generous arrangement of assorted flavored macarons. Pair this gorgeous cake with the picture-perfect Holiday Wreath Cake, serving layers of fluffy genoise cake with mango gelée, topped with mousseline cream and a festive chocolate Christmas bow.

Bizu offers stunning, intricately assembled Towers of Joy made with Macaron de Paris (almond meringue shells filled with chocolate ganache) or "croquembouche"(chocolate-glazed cream puffs), which are perfect for sharing with or gifting to loved ones. You may also opt for individual Christmas Macarons from the Valrhona Chocolate Collection, each unique macaron flavor variant has a specific percentage of dark chocolate from Valrhona: Valrhona Manjari, 64%; Valrhona Caribe, 66%; and Valrhona Guanaja Dark, 70%.

The brand also features the Everything Chocolate Collection, boxes filled to the brim with perfectly crafted truffles, caramels, pralines, bonbons and a selection of best-selling holiday treats in the curated “Le Grande” Chocolate Box (set of 36) or the “Exquisite” Chocolate Box (set of 23). All items in the Joyeux Noël: Christmas Catalogue 2022 are available in-store or visit www.bizu.ph. For orders and inquiries, e-mail [email protected] or call the following phone numbers: (+632) 8845-0590, (+632) 8845-0591, (+632) 8845-0592, (+632) 8845-0593, or 09176273970.

Introducing truffle in a bottle

A new twist on traditional chocolate truffles, Truffle in a Bottle is back and better than ever. A layer of crack chocolate is added so you can break it before you dig into the decadent dark chocolate truffle. Indulge in this smooth and decadently delicious dark chocolate ganache topped with a layer of crack chocolate and cocoa powder.

You can enjoy Truffle in a Bottle in four ways: (1) Eat with a spoon, (2) Melt a few tablespoons in warm milk or coffee to make a cup of hot chocolate or cafe mocha, (3) Spread generously on pancakes, crepes, cookies and pastries, (4) Place the bottle (without cap) in a bowl of hot water for five minutes, stir continuously until melted to create a quick & easy chocolate sauce or fondue. Keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days. Every 200ml bottle is priced at P550 and available via Instagram direct message to @truechocolateph.

"I have always been fond of chocolate, but it was in January 2017 when I decided to set a goal for myself – to learn more about the art and craft of chocolate making as well as bean to bar chocolate. I had just turned 40 then and I thought this would be the best time for me to pursue my passion for chocolate not yet knowing where it would lead me. It was also in June 2017 when I had the opportunity to visit cacao farming communities in my province (Negros Occidental) and this sparked a passion in me to learn more about cacao farming," Truffle in a Bottle creator Treena Tecson told Philstar.com in an e-mail interview.

"Chocolate making was my way of relaxing and recharging after a busy day. I get to focus on the craft and enjoy the process. I was motivated by my passion so I was determined to learn as much as I could. Like they say, you will always make time for the things that you value / the things that are important to you. I enrolled in basic and advance chocolate making classes at the Academy of Pastry and Bakery Arts under Chef Janelle Toh and Enderun Colleges under Executive Pastry Chef Laetitia Moreau."

According to Treena, she started posting photos of her chocolate creations on social media and she received so much encouragement from friends and family to pursue her passion project. "They were all excited and interested in my chocolate journey so I started accepting orders and selling online October 2017. In November 2019, I decided to get my certification as a Level 1 and 2 Certified Chocolate Taster from the International Chocolate and Cacao Tasting Institute (IICCT) based in London."

In February 2020, she decided to learn more about bean-to-bar chocolate by attending the annual Chocoa Chocolate Festival in Amsterdam where chocolate makers from all over the world converge to learn more and to feature their chocolate creations. "The event connects the entire cacao and chocolate industry from the farmer to consumer so I thought this would be an important event to attend and learn from," she said.

In June 2021, she was able to set-up her own organic cacao farm in Negros Occidental. "However, the pandemic hit and I could not visit my farm until August 2022. It was also during the pandemic when I literally woke up one day with an idea, it was for Truffle in a Bottle which I created, tested and started selling online July 2021. I was inspired by my trip to Europe and Truffle in a Bottle is my version of the traditional chocolate truffles that I tasted there."

In July 2022, Tecson was selected to be one of the National Philippine Cacao Quality Awards (October 2022) National Judge (Sensory Evaluation for Cacao of Excellence Awards 2023).

According to her, she named her brand True Chocolate PH because chocolate is "my true passion, my true joy and because I wanted to use real / true quality ingredients."

"For the tree to bar chocolates that I am developing, the cacao beans will be sourced from my organic cacao farm located in Negros Occidental. A multi-stage process is involved in making tree to bar chocolate and what distinguishes this from bean-to-bar chocolate is that tree to bar chocolate is made with beans from your own farm / estate while bean to bar chocolate is when cacao beans are sourced from cacao farmers / farming communities. I look forward to creating chocolate products from my province which has always been a dream of mine when I started my chocolate journey," she recalled.

For Truffle in a Bottle, Treena was inspired by the taste and texture of good quality truffles made with Belgian chocolate. It is a smooth and decadently delicious dark chocolate ganache topped with a layer of crack chocolate and cocoa powder.

"I started with an Instagram account to document my chocolate journey – taking classes, traveling and tasting chocolate. I enjoy sharing my travels, leanings and experiences to hopefully inspire others who are interested in cacao and chocolate. I am driven by my advocacy to promote Philippine cacao and chocolate."

Max’s Restaurant brings cheer with new Pinoy holiday favorites

Max’s Restaurant, the iconic restaurant chain famous for its Sarap-to-the-Bones Fried Chicken, is celebrating the Christmas season with its new Pinoy holiday offers. It’s that time of the year where parties and reunions are starting to line up, so this gives all the more reason to have festive feasts once again.

One of the highlights of the season is definitely food that brings enjoyment to everyone, therefore Max’s is bringing Pinoys holiday favorites that are a hit in any celebration:

Lengua Blanca – Lengua Blanca is a premium dish made with moist and tender ox tongue and potato slices slathered in rich, creamy white mushroom sauce. It is topped with a mixture of shitake and button mushrooms and garnished with fried garlic chips and curled onion leeks. This is perfect to share with loved ones in time for yuletide gatherings.

Red Velvet Panna Cotta – Panna Cotta is a sumptuous dessert made with layers of red gulaman, custard-like pudding with soft cream cheese filling, and sprinkled with toasted red velvet cake crumbs. This serves as a perfect ending to any meal.

These can be ordered either ala carte or as a set. Diners can get the Holiday Supreme Set complete with these two new offers plus a Whole Fried Chicken, Sizzling Tofu Con Pork Sisig, and Rice for only P2,099 (dine-in), good for a group of four. For delivery, Buko Pandan is included instead of Red Velvet Panna Cotta. This special holiday set is available until December 31 only.

The sight of Puto Bumbong and Bibingka is surely a sign that Christmas is in the air. Max’s Corner Bakery is bringing back the well-loved cheesecake version of these Filipino Christmas delicacies. The Puto Bumbong and Bibingka Cheesecake are great to give as gifts to family and friends or consumed as dessert after a joyful meal. These holiday exclusives start at P350 and are available until December 31 only.

Tivoli Royale Country Club’s worry-free Christmas gift ideas

Two years of largely canceled events and gatherings with loved ones means more families are gearing up to host holiday guests for the first time in a while. Once again, the rush and busyness are back, but Tivoli Royale Country Club’s gift ideas will take out the hassle and worries of gift-giving.

Executive Chef Jonnel Roxas puts on the spotlight Holiday favorites with sweet treats as the beginning. The ideal gift for the little ones and sweet-toothed adults, order the six pieces of assorted gourmet cookies in green tea matcha, dark chocolate truffle, and cashew peanut butter for only P250. The homemade almond banana bread (P250) is also a great addition, especially for its perfect balance of sweetness, moisture, and density. Add as well a taste of Italy with Panettone Bread (Php300), notable for its dome shape, and buttery texture, soaked in brandy and then studded with candied citrus peels. For someone who loves to try a bit of everything and something for families, the Premium Hamper (Php2,000) is filled with bread and cookies, bottled gourmet treats from classic pesto, homemade bagoong, chili garlic sauce, herb garlic cream cheese, and anchovies in olive oil.

Share comfort and joy this Holiday Season with Chef Jonnel’s party-ready set meals and carefully selected home-cooked dishes. Good for five to six persons with four options for only P4,500, selections are nothing short of familiar, straightforward and even kids will love them. The must-try for the takeaway bundle is the Gourmet Feels, with pot roast beef with wild mushrooms as the star of this festive package. Inclusive as well are the zesty lemon chicken, classic carbonara, leek potato gratin, steamed rice, and the classic creme brulee. Hearty and filling, this is ideal for meat lovers with intimate get-togethers at home.

Homecooked goodness has always been Tivoli Royale’s best-sellers and a great option for parties and family gatherings, everyone guaranteed on your holiday table will love it. Make “Buchon” Pork belly (P1,400/kg) as your centerpiece with all the flavor and crunch that your guests crave. If something is slow-cooked and reminiscent of grandma’s cooking, Callos alla Madrileña (Php800) is a soul-warming dish with Spanish origins. Chicken lovers will surely rave about the highly-rated Chicken Inasal with Java Rice (Php600), which is a major upgrade from fast food versions in terms of taste, texture, and portion size. For pescetarians, the Blue Fin Tuna and Kani Baked Sushi (Php950) doesn’t scrimp on ingredients as it's generously spread with garlic cream cheese in between instead of the usual mayonnaise.

Tivoli Royale Country Club as a wellness, sports, and recreation hub boasts several activities to keep everyone healthy and fit this holiday season and beyond. This month, learn the art of fencing and be part of a community that shares a love for sports. For only Php9,000 inclusive of 10 sessions for club members and Php10,000 for non-members, the class is every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Another newly-launched activity is pickleball, the fastest-growing sport with clinically proven benefits for the brain. A happy medium between ping pong and badminton, the movement involves great hand-eye coordination and reflexes, is highly aerobic, and gets both the upper and lower body moving. Class is on offer both for members (Php10,000) and non-members (Php11,00) and open for beginners, intermediate, and advanced levels. But another option is a day pass for only P800, with access to the club’s swimming pool, gym, locker, sauna, and steam room. It also comes with P300 food and beverage credits to fuel up after the fun and active day.

For a full experience of the club’s amenities and facilities, consider a one-year membership inclusive of access for a family of four to its gym and fitness center, pool, and game center, the club also features four levels of sports and recreation with events facilities. The club’s refreshed facilities and food and beverage offerings are at par with a five-star hotel, which makes it a delightful gift in need of a recharge before the New Year begins. the club is at Yakal Street, Tivoli Royale Subdivision, Quezon City. For more information, visit www.tivoliroyalecountryclub.com, Tivoli Royale Country Club Facebook, and Tivoli Royale Country Club Instagram.

Go heart-healthy, budget-friendly together with Legaspi family

Heart diseases remain to be the leading cause of death in the Philippines. But the good news is it’s a preventable condition by making daily right choices — by getting regular exercise and eating a balanced diet. With unhealthy food as one of the main drivers of cardiovascular disease, our eating habits play an important role in this condition. In a generation where everything comes in an instant usually means compromising on the quality of food which includes ingredients being used in the preparation. Sadly, usually it also means food that is high in bad cholesterol, has less fiber and lacks essential vitamins that our bodies need.

While it’s always a challenge to think about what to prepare for your next meal due to the rising prices, using healthy ingredients in your dishes should be a top priority, especially the use of the right cooking oil. A Filipino family uses cooking oil almost every day, so it is important to make sure to use the best to ensure good health. Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil is the best cooking oil for everyday use, with its high amounts of Omega 3 and 6 that are good for the heart, and it has the lowest amount of saturated fats compared with other cooking oils.

Here are some tasty, easy-to-prepare, vitamin-rich dishes that would fit your budget - cooked with Jolly Heart Mate:

Vegetable Okoy - a crisp-fried combination of squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, malunggay, and eggs, this is an all-time comfort dish, and chock full of Vitamins A, D and K.

Crispy Kangkong- Forget about junk food and satisfy your cravings for light and guilt-free snacks like crispy kangkong, especially because it's an affordable source of fiber that’s also rich in antioxidants. With its crunchy exterior and bright flavor, this is a simple dish even kids will love!

Sardine Misua Soup with Malunggay - Make it creamy or soupy, this is a dish that fills up and perfectly complements with rice. Add a healthy twist on the hearty misua soup with Vitamin D rich sardines and including malunggay, which is rich in Vitamins K, B, C, D, and E.

Scrambled Egg with Tuna and Tomatoes- Both tuna and eggs are packed with omega 3, which is strongly linked to preventing heart diseases. Using pantry essentials, this savory dish is the answer if you're looking for other ways of utilizing the briny canned tuna and tomatoes.

Ginataang Tilapia with Talong – This creamy and umami-rich comfort food is packed with protein from tilapia and the antioxidant properties from eggplants, on top of its Vitamins A and C contents. Tilapia also has Omega 3 fatty acids, is low in fat and has high levels of Vitamin B12. Ideal for lunch or dinner, this is a dish that can be enhanced with fresh herbs and natural spices.

This year, the Legaspi family - Zoren, Mavy, Cassy Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel - was launched as the first family ambassador of the brand. Their passion for tasty and nourishing meals inspires families to cook more heart-healthy food at home, together with Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil.

Get the full health benefits from every nutrient-packed meal by choosing Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil at all leading supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide and e-commerce sites Lazada, Shopee, and AceMarket.ph. Receive instant savings by buying the Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil 1L Big Peso Savings Duo Pack, available in select supermarkets nationwide. For more information, check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JollyHeartMateCanolaOil.

Fill it forward with 2023 Starbucks Traditions

Every holiday season, Starbucks effortlessly brings people together with their highly-anticipated and well-loved Traditions collection. But this year, there’s more than just the collections to celebrate, as the brand celebrates 25 years of filling our days with more than just coffee in the Philippines.

“For our 25th year celebrations, we pay homage to our partners (employees) and customers who have grown with us and have opened up opportunities to touch the lives of local communities," shared Jamie Silva, Senior Manager for Marketing, Digital Customer Experience & Loyalty at Starbucks Philippines.

This year’s collection showcases a sophisticated new look that gives homage to the brand's famous Siren, but with thoughtful details that celebrate the brand’s silver anniversary. Customers have their choice among two limited-edition planners with organizer designs, a classic cold cup, and a durable stainless-steel tumbler.

Ideal to jot down inspiring thoughts and plan your days, the two 2023 Traditions Planner with Organizer options come in a premium ring binder notebook format with a matching pen and cover. An ode to the Siren and a visible manifestation of the brand's 25th Philippine anniversary, this year’s edition features a sleek Siren tail design and is available in two elegant colors — Champagne and Black. The leather cover features both a pocket and pouch to store your files, and the plush material is accentuated with gold hardware. The ring bind style allows for the Planner with Organizer to be used well beyond 2023. Inside, the beautifully illustrated pages feature 12 monthly special artworks highlighting inspiring quotes to help you welcome each month on a great note.

Taking its cue from the success of last year’s sets, the brand wanted to bring back multiple options for its customers that love using reusable vessels. This year’s line-up includes a 15 oz. Steel Tumbler and 22 oz. Cold Cup featuring a similar Siren design as the Planners. Until January 2, customers will earn a sticker for every purchase of a Tall, Grande, or Venti handcrafted beverage. One Reward Voucher can automatically be redeemed every 18 stickers collected. For easy tracking of stickers, opt-in through the Starbucks App and join using an e-Promo Card.

Also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo (prices will vary), the brand's holiday beverages include Red Velvet Oatmilk Latte, Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, Toffee Nut Crunch Cold Brew, and the returning Peppermint Mocha. Also available via GrabFood and foodpanda (prices will vary) are food selections such as Chicken Fajita Roll; Holiday Ham, Egg White and Cheese Spread on Croissant Bun; Chocolate Chip Overload Cookie, Chocolate Peppermint Doughnut, Chocolate Crepe Cake, Purple Yummy Cake, Mango Berry Cheesecake, Double Chocolate Mousse Cake, and Red Velvet Whoopie Pie, among others.

Complex in taste and balanced, Starbucks Reserve Zambia Isanya Estate coffee is the brand's latest offering from Zambia. Driven by a belief that great coffee is a product of great concern for the planet and for the people who bring it to life, the Isanya Estate is known for its environmental initiatives and resolution to improve community livelihoods. On the estate, coffee trees and their cherries thrive alongside health care, reforestation and beekeeping programs. With every sip, notes of pink grapefruit and bittersweet chocolate showcase the unique flavors of the region.

Make every day rewarding with Cream-O Premium

When was the last time you gave yourself a treat? There are days when you’re busy and you forget to celebrate YOU. But you can always change that.

You deserve a reward to boost your mood and get more motivated as you accomplish your goals. One delightful and satisfying treat you can get for yourself is Cream-O Premium. It’s the well-loved Cream-O Vanilla cookie sandwich that is made extra premium and indulgent with a rich chocolate coating. It comes in a single pack that you can enjoy for yourself, or a box of 12 that’s perfect for sharing (and even for gifting this Christmas season). It’s a great everyday reward to munch on after every completed task.

Papa Diddi's celebrates the flavors of tradition

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Everywhere you go, each room is filled with bright Christmas lights and trees, the scent of cinnamon and peppermint engulf the air, and sweet and relaxing Christmas songs playing all-season long. Everything we see, smell and hear ring the bells that Christmas is truly here! But you know what’s missing? The taste of Christmas! Thus this season, Papa Diddi’s has three new flavors that will surely lift up your Christmas spirit.

To make Christmas even more meaningful to enjoy with our families and friends, the brand's new ice cream flavors are inspired by Filipino and Christmas tradition - Keso de bola, Festive Fruitcake, and White Choco Peppermint. At P350 per pint, you can enjoy delicious flavors you may well know and love but with a delightful twist.

Keso de bola - Always been part of Filipino Christmas tradition for its good omens - roundness to symbolize wealth and its red rind for good luck. Now you can also have it as a scoop of happiness!

Festive Fruitcake - A taste of home and Christmas. The Festive Fruitcake ice cream is made with dates, raisins, a dash of rum and of course, topped and mixed with glazed fruits! Try our delicious twist to a classic dessert for your celebrations.

White Choco Peppermint - The fun and perfect combination of white chocolate and peppermint that can be enjoyed by ones with a sweet tooth and mint lovers alike.

As the Christmas rush is upon us, you can secure your ice cream pints by pre-ordering at https://bit.ly/PAPAmaskoFlavors. You can also try these flavors in scoops and pints via walk-in at these branches: Maginhawa st, SM North Edsa, Eastwood Mall, and SM Air Mall Makati. Papa Diddi's Handcrafted Ice Cream is a homegrown, handcrafted, heartfelt ice cream, proudly using fresh carabaos milk & select produce from farms, markets and gardens all over the Philippines.

Choco Mallow Pie is back

For those who do not want to flex too much muscle in the kitchen, they can take a pick at favorite Jollibee to-go items such as a bucket of Chickenjoy and a pan of Jolly Spaghetti.

Fans of the popular fastfood chain can also order limited edition holiday products such as Garlic Pepper Beef, Crisscut Fries, Choco Crumble Sundae with KitKat and the favorite Choco Mallow Pie.

To make ordering in Jollibee special, those around the Bonifacio Global City area can drive thru its branch at the BGC Triangle Drive where a Filipino-themed installation is put up. The drive thru is adorned with multi-colored lights and complemented by parols and stained glass-like panels, making the experience as festive, fun and Instagram-worthy as it can be.

Wings FTW: Greenwich drops flavor-loaded Winner Wings

Greenwich, claiming to be the number one pizza and pasta chain in the country, just launched a delicious new item that is set to be a crowd pleaser — introducing the all-new Winner Wings. Flying high in the chicken wing game is Winner Wings with its crispy coating that explodes with the taste of garlic, parmesan cheese, butter, and herbs and spices in every bite. It can be a convenient chicken snack of choice for those who are always on the go, or for barkadas who want a treat or two. It's available in three sizes: the regular size (P220 baseline price for four pieces), medium size (P320 baseline price for six pieces), and large size (P600 baseline price for 12 pieces).

“Our all-new flavor-loaded Winner Wings will definitely give you that FTW moment! We can’t wait for our kabarkadas to try another crave-worthy product, so make sure you get this for your next food trip!” said Ali De Torres, Greenwich’s Head of Marketing.

The Winner Wings in Garlic Parmesan is now available in Mega Manila and select Luzon Provincial stores for a limited time only. You may also order through www.greenwichdelivery.com.

Design-It-Yourself gingerbread house

A gingerbread house is emblematic of the holiday season. It’s fun, festive, evokes nostalgia, and most important of all, delicious. It's that time of the year once again as Honeybon is back with this Christmas staple for two years now. For P750, the do-it-yourself gingerbread house is made with crisp gingerbread cookies with a pleasant spiced aroma. Various candies are also in the kit for further decoration.

The gingerbread house can be personalized and decorated in many ways. Customers can choose from the different candies in the kit such as the assorted sprinkles, chocolate Nips, long mallows, flower mallows, candy cane, jelly stick, rainbow belt, strawberry kiss, and jelly balls. With this assortment of candies, customers may put whatever candy they want and however they want it on the gingerbread house. Customers can order it online and it will only be available until December 25.

Likewise, Honeybon is launching a new creation that’s set to give everyone a healthier way to indulge: the Sugar-free Swiss Chocolate Cake. Sweetened with a zero-calorie sugar substitute, this worry-free cake has layers of moist yet fluffy chocolate chiffon then filled and covered with rich Swiss chocolate ganache made with sugar-free couverture chocolate for an added depth of flavor. The new Sugar-free Swiss Chocolate Cake is available via www.honeybon.ph, stores at SM Megamall and Festival Mall Alabang, and select Tokyo Bubble Tea branches (The Fort Residences, BGC; Banawe, Quezon City; and Wilson, San Juan City) for P1,480 (whole) or P195 per slice.

Make Christmas merrier with Bad Cafe’s DIY gingerbread house

To make your holidays jollier, Bad Cafe is offering Christmas goodies – the DIY gingerbread house and gingerbread man, along with its signature eggnog, all of which are only available until December 24.

The gingerbread house kit comes with scrumptious slabs of crispy gingerbread, a variety of Christmas colors for icing, gumdrops, and more. Want a higher roof for your gingerbread house? Want a chimney on the side? Let your imagination run wild on how the gingerbread house will be designed.

Want to dress up a couple of gingerbread men this Christmas? Bad Cafe offers the DIY gingerbread man kit for only P800. But if you just want to munch on something on Christmas Eve, you can also get a dozen of gingerbread cookies for P380.

What better way to celebrate Christmas than to gulp down some eggnog? Satisfy this season’s cravings with Bad Cafe’s signature eggnog concoction (500 ml) for P450. Of course, eggnog is best paired with gingerbread cookies so you also have the option of getting the eggnog and gingerbread cookies set for P800.

Order at https://badcafe.storehub.me or Bad Cafe in Windsor Tower, 163 Legazpi Street, or book via GrabFood or via Lalamove’s Purchase Service.

5 yummy recipes for Noche Buena

Filipino families have different ways of enjoying Noche Buena during Christmas. Some usually have their go-to dishes, including recipes that were passed down from moms and lolas. One staple in Noche Buena spreads are pasta dishes, like macaroni salad and sweet Filipino spaghetti. While you have favorite recipes na nakasanayan, you can try something new to make your pasta dishes extra special for Christmas this year. To do this, make sure that you have quality ingredients, like El Real Pasta, to whip up a delicious dish that your loved ones will enjoy.

The possibilities with pasta or “pastabilities” are endless, so here are some recipes you can do for your Christmas spread:

Creamy Bistek Tagalog Pasta : Incorporate the flavors of the Filipino-favorite ulam Bistek Tagalog to your pasta dish, but with a creamy twist. The beef will be marinated in soy sauce, calamansi, and garlic for 30 minutes before pan-frying and simmering it in marinade. Complete the savory sauce with all-purpose cream and let it simmer for a couple minutes or until thick. Mix in the al dente El Real Flat Spaghetti, and top it with onion rings, chopped spring onions, and parmesan cheese.

: Incorporate the flavors of the Filipino-favorite ulam Bistek Tagalog to your pasta dish, but with a creamy twist. The beef will be marinated in soy sauce, calamansi, and garlic for 30 minutes before pan-frying and simmering it in marinade. Complete the savory sauce with all-purpose cream and let it simmer for a couple minutes or until thick. Mix in the al dente El Real Flat Spaghetti, and top it with onion rings, chopped spring onions, and parmesan cheese. Sushi Bake: This popular merienda can also become a hit during Noche Buena. Recreate a sushi bake by switching up the rice with El Real Elbow Macaroni. Just mix the macaroni with homemade aburi sauce and top it off with shredded crab sticks, diced mangoes, and ebiko flakes. Bake it in an oven for 10 minutes, and voila, you have a pasta-fied sushi bake in time for Noche Buena.

This popular merienda can also become a hit during Noche Buena. Recreate a sushi bake by switching up the rice with El Real Elbow Macaroni. Just mix the macaroni with homemade aburi sauce and top it off with shredded crab sticks, diced mangoes, and ebiko flakes. Bake it in an oven for 10 minutes, and voila, you have a pasta-fied sushi bake in time for Noche Buena. Lechon Paksiw Pasta : Did you know that you can add lechon to your pasta dish? The Lechon Paksiw Pasta uses El Real Flat Spaghetti with shredded lechon meat, lechon sauce, all-purpose cream, and various vegetables for the sauce. This savory pasta dish may not be your usual recipe, but the tasty lechon paksiw flavor of the pasta will surely impress guests. It’s also a great way to use up leftover lechon from previous gatherings and incorporate the ingredient to your Noche Buena meal.

: Did you know that you can add lechon to your pasta dish? The Lechon Paksiw Pasta uses El Real Flat Spaghetti with shredded lechon meat, lechon sauce, all-purpose cream, and various vegetables for the sauce. This savory pasta dish may not be your usual recipe, but the tasty lechon paksiw flavor of the pasta will surely impress guests. It’s also a great way to use up leftover lechon from previous gatherings and incorporate the ingredient to your Noche Buena meal. Pasta Valenciana : Make your El Real Spaghetti fancy by turning it into Pasta Valenciana. This Spanish paella-inspired dish is made with tomato paste, onion, and garlic for the sauce, and chicken and carrots for the toppings. It requires you to place the pasta in the sauce while it’s simmering in a saucepan until the bottom is toasted. Assemble the Pasta Valenciana and serve for a hearty Noche Buena meal.

: Make your El Real Spaghetti fancy by turning it into Pasta Valenciana. This Spanish paella-inspired dish is made with tomato paste, onion, and garlic for the sauce, and chicken and carrots for the toppings. It requires you to place the pasta in the sauce while it’s simmering in a saucepan until the bottom is toasted. Assemble the Pasta Valenciana and serve for a hearty Noche Buena meal. Nutty Rainbow Salad Delight: For dessert, you can make an elevated version of the classic macaroni salad using walnuts and cashews. After prepping and cooking the El Real Elbow Macaroni and fruit cocktail, mix them in a bowl with Kremdensada until they’re well-incorporated. Top it off with cheese, walnuts, and cashews for an added saltiness and crunchiness. This will be the perfect ending for your Noche Buena.

Get you daily dose of protection with Goodday

Moms know best when it comes to ensuring the wellbeing of her family, and they always see to it that they keep their loved ones healthy and protected. With face-to-face school sessions almost back in full swing, moms make sure they serve food and drinks that can help provide daily nutrients for their kids. This is also the case with adults returning to the office.

Of course, no one wants to miss a day of school or work, so it’s important to make sure they can keep their immunity levels high. A must-have to help keep the family protected is Goodday, a cultured milk drink made using Japanese technology. It contains unique paraprobiotics Lactobacillus paracasei MCC1849, or LAC-Shield, which not only improves gut health but also aids in strengthening the immune system. This drink also helps promote the production of antibodies to protect people against invading enemies that can be harmful to one’s health.

While some people don’t find healthy drinks appetizing, moms don’t have to worry about this with Goodday. Not only is this cultured milk drink nutritious, it comes in three delicious flavors that the family will surely love: Original, Strawberry, and Mango. It’s available in two sizes, 80ml and 350ml, so kids, teens, and adults can enjoy it any time of the day. Thanks to its yummy flavors and health benefits, moms will surely feel confident with Goodday as a daily staple at home. Paired with a proper diet and an active lifestyle, this drink can help families be more “YUMImmunity Ready” as they go through their activities, as well as when they’re spending quality time together. Goodday is available at nearby convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide, as well as Lazada and Shopee. It retails for P53.00 for a bundle of five 80ml bottles and P41.50 for a 350ml bottle.

RELATED: Skip lines, traffic with Christmas 2022 gift ideas for Monito-Monita