UnionBank, GMG Productions kick off exciting 2025 season partnership

UnionBank and GMG Teams: (Front, from left) GMG CEO Carlos Candal and UnionBank cards and consumer loans head Mukul Sukhani; (back, from left) Michelle Endaya, Allie Mañalac, Ciary Manhit, Samantha Sewell, Mellany Sy, Eina Garrido Wong and Jillian Gatcheco-Cantada

MANILA, Philippines — Following the successes of Hamilton, Miss Saigon and Six The Musical, UnionBank and GMG Productions (GMGP) are taking their partnership to the next level, as they bring a fresh roster of world-class experiences to cardholders.

As GMGP’s official 2025 season partner, UnionBank continues to elevate the local entertainment scene with exclusive perks for UnionBank Credit and Debit Cardholders, including early access to tickets,

special discounts and VIP experiences.

This partnership with GMGP further solidifies the bank’s strategic position in the area of entertainment. Since April 2023, UnionBank has sponsored 15 exclusive shows at major theatres, stadiums and arenas in the Philippines.

Carlos Candal and Mukul Sukhani

"We’re thrilled to continue giving our cardholders exclusive access to world-class productions, made possible through our long-term partnership with GMG Productions. Following our support for iconic shows like Hamilton and Miss Saigon, we remain committed to celebrating Filipinos' love for musicals by offering premium benefits and unforgettable experiences that our clients can enjoy only with their UnionBank card," says Mukul Sukhani, head of Cards & Consumer Loans at UnionBank.

GMGP, based in Manila, is a leading name in the theater scene, bringing internationally renowned musicals and shows to the Asia Pacific region. With a legacy spanning over 15 years, the GMGP team has consistently elevated Manila’s entertainment scene, presenting iconic productions such as Cats, Matilda the Musical and The Phantom of the Opera.

In April 2023, UnionBank and GMGP began their partnership with the globally beloved Hamilton, followed by Miss Saigon and Six The Musical.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with UnionBank for the 2025 season, reinforcing our shared commitment to expanding access to world-class theatre in the Philippines. This collaboration continues to create unique opportunities for audiences while strengthening the local entertainment landscape,” shares Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions. “With UnionBank’s support, we look forward to delivering another season of exceptional productions and exclusive experiences for their cardholders."

In the last few weeks, GMGP has been teasing its followers and local theater fans with its upcoming 2025 roster of shows. On January 17, GMG premiered a teaser video during the Wicked Singalong, much to the crowd’s delight—and fearless forecasts.

The first two in the year’s lineup were already announced in the past weeks, confirming everyone’s guesses from the teaser video: Tony Award-winning musicals Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen.

Come From Away will take the stage this June at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre. UnionBank Credit and Debit Cardholders enjoyed exclusive early access to tickets plus a 15% discount during the pre-sale period from February 18 to 20.

Dear Evan Hansen, on the other hand, will be held at The Theatre at Solaire, and UnionBank Cardholders will again be able to access tickets earlier with a 10% discount during the exclusive UnionBank pre-sale from April 8 to 11.

This much-anticipated hit musical is about Evan Hansen, a high school senior struggling with social anxiety, and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance after a tragic event in school.

What do you think the next big show will be? Stay tuned for more by following UnionBank on Meta, Instagram and TikTok! While you’re at it, make sure you have a UnionBank Credit Card to unlock unbelievable benefits and exclusive entertainment experiences. For a list of current promotions, visit the UnionBank website.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by UnionBank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.