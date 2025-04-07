Singlife Philippines, Globe expand partnership to offer Budget Protect insurance coverage via GlobeOne App

MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines, the country’s leading digital life insurer, has strengthened its partnership with Globe Telecom to introduce Budget Protect, an embedded insurance product which customers can avail with every Globe bill payment made through the GlobeOne App.

With Budget Protect, Globe customers can receive financial protection equivalent to 12 times of their monthly bill when they pay for their Postpaid or Broadband bill via the GlobeOne App.

This coverage provides a safety net for a one-month period. If death or permanent disability occurs within this time frame, the benefit will be paid out to help customers or their families manage essential expenses during difficult times.

Expanding access to protection

Singlife Philippines’ Chief Executive Officer Lester Cruz expressed excitement about this milestone:

"We are taking our partnership with Globe to the next level—marking a historic first between a telecom company and an insurance provider in the Philippines. This initiative brings us closer to our mission of empowering Filipinos with a better way to financial independence. By embedding meaningful insurance solutions into everyday transactions, we make protection more accessible—all it takes is a simple toggle when paying Globe bills through the GlobeOne App," Cruz said.

Globe Telecom’s Head of Consumer Mobile Business Eric Leif Tanbauco echoed this commitment:

"At Globe, we go beyond connectivity to enhance our customers’ lives. Through this partnership with Singlife, we ensure our subscribers stay both connected and protected. Budget Protect minimizes financial setbacks, allowing our customers to focus on what truly matters—family, passions, and goals. It’s an easy, affordable insurance solution they can rely on anytime, anywhere.”

How Budget Protect works

Budget Protect provides coverage equal to 12 months of a customer’s Postpaid or Broadband bill in case of permanent disability or death. The premium is just 1% of the total bill and is paid along with the customer’s bill via the GlobeOne App.

Getting covered is also simple.

When settling their bill, customers can toggle on Budget Protect within the GlobeOne App. Coverage for that month will be equivalent to 12 times their bill amount. For example, if a customer’s Postpaid bill is P1,000, they get P12,000 in coverage for just P10.

Coverage accumulates* with each bill payment, up to a maximum of P3 million. In case of disability or death, Singlife will pay out the total accumulated coverage, which can help cover essential expenses, including Globe bills.

Switch on to get protection

Activating Budget Protect is quick and hassle-free:

Open the GlobeOne App.

Proceed to bill payment.

Toggle on the Budget Protect button.

Input and confirm personal details.

Complete payment.

Once activated, customers will receive proof of coverage via email and an SMS confirmation from Singlife.

A growing partnership for financial security

Prior to Budget Protect, Globe and Singlife Philippines have worked together in meaningful initiatives.

In 2024, Globe customers were given the opportunity to redeem Singlife’s 3-in-1 Protection Plan with their Globe Rewards points via the GlobeOne App.

In the same year, Globe Platinum customers were also offered options to get premium health protection bundled with their mobile plans. Singlife Philippines and Globe Telecom will continue to innovate, making insurance more accessible and affordable for Filipinos.

To learn more about Singlife Philippines, visit www.singlife.com.ph or the following social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.