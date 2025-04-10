Philippine coffee pavilion, sweets among DTI Food Fair 2025 highlights

The Department of Trade and Industry Food Fair 2025 features a Philippine coffee pavilion where fair-goers can have a sip of their favorite brews and blends.

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re a coffee lover and would love to support Philippine coffee, then the ongoing Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Food Fair 2025 in SM Megamall can be a stop for your caffeine fix.

The annual food fair is mounted in time for the celebration of the National Filipino Food Month. It features the freshest produce and fruits in season at affordable prices and in an air-conditioned events hall where some of the most common grocery items can be bought.

After roaming the expansive trade halls, which covers all three trade halls of SM Megamall, fair-goers can check out the KAPEtirya Philippine Coffee Pavilion.

Tables that seat two to four people are set up in front of the neatly lined stalls where coffee producers and farmers sell their coffee products, which include their beans and blends made of Arabica or Robusta coffee species.

Some stalls even sell cups of freshly brewed or iced coffee for as low as P50 to less than P200 for more flavorful and interesting flavors, such as Caramel Macchiato, Salted Caramel and Pistachio Dark Mocha.

Across the coffee pavillion are stalls that sell Philippine rice cakes, such as Sumans and other "kakanin" (rice cakes). There are also stalls that sell cookies, Philippine biscuits and even the favorite Ilocos Empanada.

The DTI Food Fair 2025 is open until April 13. It is free to the public.

RELATED: Food fair, digital marketplace launched to boost local industries