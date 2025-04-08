Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao celebrates grand opening, strengthens presence in Cagayan Valley

(From left) Ronald Macadangdang, VP Sales and Marketing and assistant general manager (Elite North Autocars Inc.); Alejandrino Alexis San Juan, president and dealer principal (Elite North Autocars Inc.); Norihide Takei, director and general manager (Suzuki Philippines Incorporated); Armando Emmanuel San Juan, marketing officer (Elite North Autocars Inc.); and Victor Emmanuel Camitan Jr. – Auto Dealer Development Group head (Suzuki Philippines Incorporated)

Suzuki Philippines continues to expand its footprint in Northern Luzon with the grand opening of Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao last March 26.

This milestone marks another step in Suzuki's commitment to providing quality automobiles and exceptional customer service, catering to the growing demand for mobility solutions in Tuguegarao and nearby areas.

Strategically located along Maharlika Highway in Brgy. Tanza, Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao is well-positioned to serve the region’s automotive needs.

Formerly operating as a 2S shop, the dealership has now been converted into a 3S dealership to accommodate vehicle sales, service, and spare parts–a testament to Suzuki’s dedication to improving accessibility and convenience for its customers.

The dealership features a modern showroom that can display up to two Suzuki models, allowing customers to experience the latest offerings firsthand.

Complementing this is a well-equipped service area with four service bays, ensuring efficient vehicle maintenance and aftersales support. Customers in Tuguegarao and nearby provinces can now enjoy top-tier aftersales services, including preventive maintenance, general repairs, and access to genuine Suzuki parts to keep their vehicles in excellent condition.

Norihide Takei, director and general manager of Suzuki Philippines’ Automobile Division, expressed his enthusiasm about the dealership's opening:

"Tuguegarao is a thriving city, and we recognize the increasing demand for reliable and fuel-efficient vehicles in this region. The opening of Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao reinforces our commitment to providing quality products and excellent customer service. We are excited to bring Suzuki closer to the people of Tuguegarao and look forward to seeing more Suzuki vehicles on the road."

Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao is operated by Elite North Autocars Inc., a dealership group with a strong presence in the automotive industry.

This marks their third Suzuki dealership, further solidifying their dedication to the brand and its customers. With a team of experienced professionals, Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao ensures that customers receive exceptional service, from vehicle selection to aftersales support.

With the grand opening of Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao, Suzuki Philippines continues to strengthen its nationwide dealership network, providing Filipinos with easy access to quality vehicles and outstanding service.

Customers in the region can now visit the new dealership to explore Suzuki’s latest models, experience hassle-free vehicle servicing, and enjoy Suzuki’s renowned customer-centric approach.

Suzuki Auto Tuguegarao is now open to serve customers. Visit us at Zone 5, Maharlika Highway, Brgy. Tanza, Tuguegarao City, and discover why Suzuki is the trusted name in mobility.

For more information, check out any authorized Suzuki Auto dealerships nationwide or visit https://auto.suzuki.com.ph. For daily updates on Suzuki, like Suzuki Auto PH’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPH, follow them on X at https://x.com/suzukiautoph and Instagram at @suzukiautoph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Suzuki is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



