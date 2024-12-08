Recipe: One-pot Chicken Inasal Rice

MANILA, Philippines — There are different variations on how to prepare Chicken Inasal shared on social media lately.

Here is one that is both light and healthy and will not be difficult to clean after. Simply follow this recipe created by Home Foodie and the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

One-Pot Inasal Rice

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooking oil

2 packs (500 grams each) Magnolia Chicken Timplados Inasal, drained (reserve marinade)

1 pc. (70 grams) onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, finely crushed

2 tbsps. (15 grams) hibe (dried shrimps), washed once

1-1/2 cups uncooked Dinorado rice

2 cups chicken stock

1 head (165 grams) Baguio pechay, sliced

Procedure:

1. Heat oil in a pot and brown chicken. Set aside.

2. In the same pot, sauté onion, garlic and hibe until onion is tender. Add rice and cook for 1 minute.

3. Add chicken and stock. Bring to a boil, stirring continuously. Cover and cook for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked through.

4. Add Baguio pechay when rice is almost cooked. Stir into rice mixture while hot.

*Makes 4 servings. (Yield: 4 pcs. chicken and 4-1/2 cups rice mixture / 1 pc. chicken and 1 cup rice mixture per serving.)

*Note: Make chicken stock by dissolving a piece of chicken cube in hot water or by boiling chicken bones.

