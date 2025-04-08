SM Cinema launches four new theaters in Tarlac

MANILA, Philippines — Tarlac moviegoers, get ready to experience films like never before!

SM Cinema Tarlac opened its doors last April 2, bringing world-class entertainment and cutting-edge technology to the heart of the city.

State-of-the-art cinema experience

SM Cinema Tarlac boasts four regular cinemas, each designed for comfort and enjoyment. With 108 plush seats per theater, every movie session promises a cozy and immersive viewing experience.

The cinemas are equipped with the advanced Dolby Atmos 7.1 Surround Sound System, ensuring crystal-clear audio that envelops audiences in every scene—whether it is the whisper of a thriller, the roar of an action-packed battle, or the heartwarming melodies of a musical.

A moviegoer’s delight: The popcorn bar

No movie experience is complete without snacks, and SM Cinema Tarlac takes it to the next level with its exclusive Popcorn Bar.

Here, movie lovers can customize their popcorn with fun add-ons like almonds and flavored toppings, adding a delicious twist to their favorite movie-time treat.

A new entertainment destination

SM Cinema Tarlac is more than just a place to watch movies—it is a hub for film enthusiasts, families, and friends looking for quality entertainment in a top-notch setting. With the latest blockbuster releases, comfortable seating, and an indulgent snack selection, it is poised to become the ultimate go-to destination for a fantastic movie experience.

Catch must-watch movies this April such as “A Minecraft Movie,” “Sinagtala,” “Flat Girls,” “Oshi No Ko,” “Locked,” “ROB1N,” “Seventeen Right Here World Tour in Cinemas,” “Un-Ex You,” “Drop,” “The Amateur,” “A Working Man,” “Rule Breakers,” “The Red Envelope,” “Bloat,” “The Chosen: Last Supper,” “ADO Special Live “Shinzou” in Cinema,” “Samahan ng mga Makakasalanan,” “Fatherland,” “Sinners,” “The King of Kings,” “Kryptic,” “Sneaks,” “Zerobaseone the First Tour [Timeless World],” “The Legend of Ochi,” “The Accountant 2,” “Until Dawn,” “Isolated,” “Thunderbolts,” and “Crying in Pain.”

