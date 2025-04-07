Best of Bellevue Buffet brings the finest chefs together in the South

The Best of Bellevue buffet is a unique dining experience showcasing the talents of renowned chefs from The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts and beyond.

A one-of-a-kind buffet experience featuring the finest dishes from authentic Chinese, Filipino-Western, Japanese and Continental cuisines exclusively at The Bellevue Manila’s Qsina

MANILA, Philippines — The Bellevue Hotels and Resorts is pleased to share the latest dining experience at Qsina, a well-known buffet restaurant in the South. The Best of Bellevue is a special collaboration featuring four chefs, each bringing their expertise to offer a diverse buffet experience.

This eight-hands culinary spread will be available every Friday to Sunday from 6 p.m to 10 p.m at The Bellevue Manila’s Qsina.

The offering features a wide selection of dishes that bring together different culinary traditions. Whether you’re a fan of Chinese, Filipino-Western, Japanese or Continental cuisines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this unique collaboration.

Chef Steven

Chef Wong Yew Wei ("Chef Steven"), Chinese head chef trainee from Phoenix Cour, is known for his expertise in crafting authentic Chinese dishes like Siomai, Salt Pepper Pork and Char Kuey Teow.

Chef Steven has built a career rooted in the rich heritage of Chinese culinary traditions, blending technical skills with creativity and passion.

“Chinese cuisine is all about balance—flavors, textures, and the respect for ingredients. Every dish I create is a reflection of my passion for this culture and the memories I’ve built along the way. This buffet is a true celebration of what Chinese cuisine has to offer," Chef Steven said.

Chef Robert 'Bam' Guevarra

Chef Robert "Bam" Guevarra, executive sous chef of B Hotel Alabang and providing culinary assistance to The Bellevue Manila, specializes in the finest Filipino-Western dishes like Callos con Chorizo and Crispy Beef Ribs.

With over two decades of culinary experience, Chef Bam elevates classic flavors with modern twists, offering a unique gastronomic delight that feels both luxurious and comforting.

“For me, food is about comfort and connection. I’m excited to bring together the best Filipino-Western dishes and share the flavors that remind us of home. It’s about creating an experience that goes beyond just eating—it’s about celebrating our roots," he said.

Chef Yoshi Otsuka

Chef Yoshi Otsuka of Hanakazu brings the finest authentic Japanese cuisine to the table like Gyoza, Salmon Tempura Maki and Tonkatsu.

Chef Yoshi’s dedication to the craft is deeply rooted in family tradition, as he carries on the legacy of his late father, Chef Hiroaki Otsuka, who founded the beloved Hanakazu restaurant. With his travels to Japan and deep respect for the roots of Japanese cooking, Chef Yoshi offers a meal that honors the authenticity of Japanese culinary artistry.

“Every dish I make has a story, a connection to my father, and the generations before us. Japanese cuisine is about respect for the ingredients, and with this buffet, we’re honoring both the old and new—keeping traditions alive while creating new memories for our guests,” he said.

Chef Vince Odejar

Chef Vince Odejar, executive chef at B Hotel Quezon City, offers a blend of Mediterranean and French dishes like Pescado al Papillote, Pisto and Patatas a lo Pobre, that delight with both flavor and presentation.

Chef Vince’s extensive international experience has shaped his culinary approach, ensuring that every dish he creates tells a story of passion, quality, and craftsmanship.

He shared, “Continental cuisine dishes hold a special place in my heart because of their rich history and depth of flavor. For this buffet, I want our guests to experience the beauty of simplicity, great ingredients, and the love that goes into every dish.”

Every Friday to Sunday evening, guests can indulge in a diverse range of flavors, from Chinese delicacies and Filipino-Western fusion to Japanese masterpieces and classic Western and Continental dishes. It’s an exceptional opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable dining experience, all in one place.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Qsina to bring together such a talented group of chefs to The Bellevue Manila,” The Bellevue Manila Operations Manager Sonny Ramiro expressed. “The Best of Bellevue buffet is all about offering our guests a truly elevated experience that highlights the diversity of flavors and techniques that our chefs have mastered over the years.”

What makes Best of Bellevue truly special is the heart and passion that each chef pours into their craft. For these chefs, it’s not just about creating exceptional food—it’s about sharing stories, celebrating heritage and creating lasting memories with those they serve.

As each dish is prepared, it’s an invitation for guests to experience the love, dedication, and years of expertise that have been passed down through generations of culinary traditions.

“We’re not just serving food; we’re serving a part of ourselves,” Chef Yoshi shared, reflecting on the deep personal connection that chefs have with their creations.

"This buffet isn’t just about satisfying your appetite. It’s about sharing a piece of our story, our culture, and our hearts with everyone who walks through our doors," Chef Bam expressed.

This special collaboration priced at P1,800 net per person ensures that every guest leaves not only with a satisfied appetite but with a deeper appreciation for the artistry and soul behind each dish.

Best of Bellevue is a celebration of community, culture and the power of food to bring people together. It’s a moment to gather with friends and family, to create new memories, and to experience something truly heartfelt.

For inquiries and reservations, contact Qsina at 0956 256 2931 or send us an email at [email protected].

