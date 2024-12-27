Recipe: Lumpiang Shanghai with Embotido twist

MANILA, Philippines — Ever had Lumpiang Shanghai with a rich and dense filling like Embotido? If you haven’t, you will now — and from your own kitchen, too.

Celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po shares this recipe of the exquisitely festive Christmas Embotido Shanghai she created for California Raisins. It is easy to follow that you would want to make it right away.

Christmas Embotido Shanghai

Ingredients:

For the filling:

500 grams pork

2 pcs. pork cubes

1 tbsp. calamansi

70 grams onion (1 pc.)

20 grams garlic (6 cloves)

30 grams spring onions

80 grams carrots, chopped very fine

20 grams pimiento, optional

80 grams California Raisins, chopped

30 grams flour (4 Tbsps.)

1 egg

60 grams bread crumbs

100 grams cheese, cubed

90 grams hotdog, cut into small cubes

2 pcs. lumpia wrappers

For the sweet and sour raisin sauce:

1/2 cup banana ketchup

1/4 cup vinegar

2 tbsps. soy sauce

1/4 cup California Raisins, finely chopped

For the slurry:

1/2 cup water or pork stock

1 tbsp. cornstarch

Procedure:

1. Mix together all ingredients, except lumpia wrappers. Cut lumpia wrapper into two.

2. Chill and place in a piping bag.

3. Pipe around 20 grams of the filling on the edge of the lumpia wrapper. Seal with starch slurry.

4. Cut into two.

5. Fry right away or freeze. Make sure to fry until really golden brown. Freshly made or frozen: 12 to 15 minutes at 325°F.

6. Use a wire basket or rack to cool the Lumpiang Shanghai. Serve with sauce.

7. To make the sauce, simply mix together all ingredients for the sauce in saucepan and simmer. Dissolve cornstarch in water or pork stock to make a slurry and use to thicken the sauce.

*Makes about 57 pieces.

*Note: Do not place raw Lumpiang Shanghai in the refrigerator. Either cook or freeze right away. No need to thaw out frozen Shanghai before frying.

