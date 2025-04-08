Reimagine style and power with vivo V50 Lite this April 12

The vivo V50 Lite in Titanium Gold redefines elegance with its matte titanium metal finish, delivering a luxurious touch that’s as stunning as it is comfortable to hold.

MANILA, Philippines — Gear up for the arrival of the vivo V50 Lite, hitting the Philippine market on April 12! It seamlessly combines premium and sleek design with a powerful feature you won't want to miss.

Premium colors that turn heads

The vivo V50 Lite in Titanium Gold redefines elegance with its matte titanium metal finish, delivering a luxurious touch that’s as stunning as it is comfortable to hold. Framed with a high-gloss metallic edge, this device exudes sophistication.

For those who crave an extra touch of opulence, Titanium Gold radiates luxury and prestige. If you prefer a more mysterious allure, Phantom Black subtly shifts with hints of purple, while Fantasy Purple brings a dreamy fusion of soft purple and pink hues, creating a mesmerizing effect.

Designed with artistry in mind

One of the most striking elements of the vivo V50 Lite is its diamond inlay camera module, a statement piece that reflects both innovation and artistic craftsmanship.

This refined detail not only enhances its aesthetics but also reinforces vivo’s commitment to stylish, functional design.

Slimmest phone with a large battery

Measuring just 7.79mm, the vivo V50 Lite holds the title of the slimmest phone in its price range—as sleek as a stack of three coins.

Despite its ultra-slim profile, the V50 Lite is equipped with a large battery. How large? Stay tuned!

Be among the first to witness the vivo V50 Lite in action at its official launch on April 12, 2025, at 5 PM, happening at Robinsons Manila Midtown Activity Area. Adding to the excitement, Maine Mendoza will take center stage.

Can't attend in person? Tune in to the vivo Facebook page for the live stream and experience innovation from anywhere!

Get ready for longer battery life, a more durable design, and vibrant photos like never before with the vivo V50 Lite.

Follow vivo on Facebook, TikTok, and X to stay updated on all the latest announcements.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.