Recipe: Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

MANILA, Philippines — Cheesy garlic bread sticks are either eaten as they are or enjoyed with a cup of coffee for breakfast, brunch, or merienda.

Home baker Lalaine Tenorio, who loves to whip up new dishes for her family, shares her recipe for Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks.

Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks

Ingredients:

For the dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. instant dry yeast

1 tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. fine salt

1/2 cup warm milk*

1 whole egg

2 tbsps. butter, at room temperature

Procedure:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, yeast, sugar and salt. Add milk (*add 1 to 2 tbsps. if the dough is too stiff) and egg. Knead for 10 minutes. Add softened butter and knead for another 5 minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic. Cover bowl and let dough rise for 30 minutes.

2. On a floured surface, roll out the dough to any shape you want, whether round or rectangle, to about 1/4-inch thickness. Brush with garlic butter mixture and sprinkle generously with grated cheese.

3. Bake in a preheated 200°C oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven.

4. Cool slightly, then cut into sticks.

For the garlic butter mixture:

2 tbsps. finely chopped garlic

2 tbsps. finely chopped parsley

2 tbsps. butter

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tbsp. honey (optional)

Mozzarella cheese or any preferred cheese, grated

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients, except grated cheese, in a microwave-safe mug or bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds or until melted.

2. Mix with spoon and set aside until ready to use.

