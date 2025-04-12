PAL's new desserts reflect love, pride for Filipino heritage

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of its 84th anniversary, Philippine Airlines (PAL) recently introduced a set of new, specially curated desserts that it will be serving its passengers in select destinations for a limited time only.

True to its legacy of bringing the best of the Philippines to the world, PAL presents a special anniversary dessert, the Trio Bite-Sized Dessert Plate. It consists of three Filipino desserts in small but satisfying portions — Classic Leche Flan Topped with Cantaloupe Syrup, Candied Orange and Coconut Cream; Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice; and Pacencia with Mango Butter Cream Filling.

A staple in Filipino celebrations, Leche Flan is the local version of Crème Caramel and is often compared to Crème Brûlée. It is made with egg yolks, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract. For its anniversary offering, the Leche Flan is made even creamier and is given a twist, as it is served with slow-simmered cantaloupe syrup, white chocolate topping, and a crushed mango layer under the custard.

The Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice, meanwhile, is a velvety smooth serving of a decadent dessert made with luscious chocolate from premium cacao beans grown and sourced from skilled artisans in Davao.

As for the Pacencia with Mango Butter Cream Filling, it is like the traditional Pacencia cookies (Filipino meringue cookies) filled with the country’s world-renowned Philippine mangoes, which are undeniably the sweetest mangoes in the world. The presentation is very much like the you would a French macaron — elegant and luscious.

A full serving of Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice.

This Trio Bite-Sized Dessert Plate will be available to business class passengers in North American destinations, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. They can also opt for a Halo-Halo, which is another classic Filipino dessert and is a refreshing mix of sweetened fruits, various toppings, and milk; or have it served with a cheese platter or an ice cream.

For passengers flying business class in the Honolulu and Australia destinations, the airline is treating them to a full serving of Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice, a cheese platter, or an ice cream.

Every dessert has been meticulously created to embody the flag carrier's commitment to providing excellent service, as embodied in its “Care that comes from the heart” promise.

With these desserts, it is not only providing treats to passengers who have contributed to its continued success for all of its 84 years; the airline company also showcases how Filipino flavors can create global connections and more memorable journeys for everyone.

