Recipe: Chef Isi Laureano's Potato Candy Chocolate | Philstar.com
Recipe: Chef Isi Laureano's Potato Candy Chocolate

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 3:44pm
Potato Candy Chocolate
Photo courtesy of Potatoes USA

MANILA, Philippines — Potatoes, and not just sweet potatoes, can be used to make incredible desserts and other sweet treats.

While you usually enjoy potatoes in the form of fries, hash-browns, and chips, potatoes are also solid when tasked to assume a sweet role.

So, get a load of this Potato Candy Chocolate by Chef Isi Laureano. 

Potato Candy Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 cup cold mashed potatoes (made from U.S. Dehydrated Potatoes)

1/2 cup warm water

1 1/2 tsps. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. salt

4 cups confectioners' sugar

4 cups sweetened or unsweetened shredded coconut

1 lb. dark chocolate candy coating, coarsely chopped

1 cup shortening or coconut oil

Nuts, candy sprinkles, edible icing, for decor

Procedure:

1. Make mashed potatoes from the dehydrated potatoes first: Mix dehydrated potatoes in warm water. Set aside to cool.

2. In another large bowl, combine mashed potatoes and vanilla extract. Gradually add in confectioner’s sugar then the shredded coconut.

3. Line a 9-inch square pan with foil or parchment paper. Grease the foil with shortening or oil.

4. Spread mixture into pan if you like to make bars. Cut into 2×1-inch rectangles. You can also make them into balls or any shape you like.

5. Place them on the baking sheet with parchment or foil.

6. Cover and chill overnight or you may freeze for a couple of hours.

7. In a microwave, melt candy coating. Stir until smooth.

8. Dip bars/balls in coating. Allow excess to drip off by using a fork.

9. You can add your decorations right away before the chocolate sets. Place on parchment paper and let it set.

10. Store in an airtight container or in the chiller.

