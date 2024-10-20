Recipe: Cheeseburger Quesadillas for breakfast

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for new breakfast ideas? Bet you’ve never thought of this one, which marries an all-American favorite, Cheeseburger, with Mexican Quesadilla.

Chef Jackie Ang Po put this ingenious hack together for her Eggs and Cheese series for Arla.

Breakfast Cheeseburger Quesadillas

Ingredients:

2 tbsps. Sunny Farms Cooking Oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsps. minced onion

1/2 pc. each red and green bell pepper, sliced

50 grams ground beef

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. taco seasoning

1/2 cup Arla Cheddar and Mozzarella, shredded

2 slices tomatoes

2 pcs. lettuce leaves

1 tsp. parsley

2 pcs. flat tortillas

1 egg

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic, onion and bell peppers in Sunny Farms Cooking Oil.

2. Add ground beef. Season with salt, pepper and taco seasoning. Cook until brown. Set aside.

3. Warm a piece of tortilla in pan over low heat. Add cheeses. Top with ground beef.

4. Top with tomatoes, lettuce and another piece of tortilla.

5. Slice, garnish with parsley, and top with fried egg.

