SPOTLIGHT: Iconic Brutalist structures around Metro Manila â€“ and how to make one your business address

MANILA, Philippines — After World War II and past the peak of Art Deco, Brutalist architecture reached the Philippines. The movement aimed to use raw, unadorned materials like exposed concrete to create functional yet aesthetic structures. It then became a symbol of hope and strength during the reconstruction period.

National Artist Leandro Locsin was one of the most influential Brutalist architects in Southeast Asia, designing iconic structures such as the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Makati Stock Exchange.

In Metro Manila, buildings featuring Brutalist and International Style—marked by massive, sleek and clean, geometric shapes—continue to stand the test of time, housing famous landmarks and powerful government and business offices.

These structures not only represent resilience, functionality and timelessness, but also offer modern businesses well-designed space that inspire growth. Among these are the PNB Financial Center in Pasay and PNB Makati Center in Makati.

PNB Financial Center

Located on Diosdado Macapagal Avenue, the PNB Financial Center has been a strategic hub for businesses, as well as both government and non-government institutions, including the Philippine National Bank, and the U.S. Peace Corps, for many years. The 11-story structure offers versatile office and retail spaces catering to various organizations of all sizes.

With the area’s improving transportation system and Pasay City reclaiming its position among Metro Manila’s central business districts (CBDs), the PNB Financial Center has never been in higher demand among institutions and companies.

“As one of the landmark structures in the Bay area, the PNB Financial Center continues to provide a dynamic and well-connected environment for businesses to thrive. PNB Holdings Corporation remains committed to providing quality commercial spaces that meet the evolving needs of our tenants,” said Joselito Consunji, chief operating officer of PNB Holdings Corporation.

PNB Makati Center

Situated on Ayala Avenue, the PNB Makati Center’s Brutalist architecture has become an iconic symbol of Makati CBD’s vibrancy. Its prestigious address, paired with its thoughtful and timeless layout, continues to attract renowned business from multinational companies and organizations.

To cater to modern enterprises—and not just architecture enthusiasts—the PNB Makati Center also offers flexible office solutions. Tenants enjoy seamless access to the district’s financial and cultural hotspots, while being backed by an architecturally rich legacy.

Brutal charm

Far from the misconception that Brutalist architecture is cold and authoritarian, the style was also inspired by the creation of community-oriented buildings. Step inside one of these monumental buildings and you might be surprised to find a warm-lit, cozy coffee place.

In fact, here are six charming architectural masterpieces that you may not have realized were Brutalist:

Manila Peninsula

While not purely Brutalist, this luxury hotel in Makati City incorporates elements of Modernism and Brutalism, as shown in its concrete finish and imposing façade.

L. V. Locsin Building

Named after Leandro Locsin, this 19-story office building at the corner of Ayala and Makati Avenues is a notable example of Brutalist structures. It is famous for Locsin’s signature floating volumes with no corner columns.

Cultural Center of the Philippines

Currently under renovation, the five-decade-old CCP is a home to world-class performing arts, museums and exhibition galleries—all dedicated to preserving and promoting Filipino arts and culture. Its stark, geometric design is also visible at the D. L. Umali Hall in University of the Philippines Los Baños in Laguna.

Philippine International Convention Center (PICC)

Seven years after the CCP opened, PICC surprised the public with another massive concrete façade reflecting the clean lines characteristic of Brutalist architecture. It has hosted countless international events—including IMF-World Bank Meeting, Miss Universe Pageant and APEC Summit, and remains a cultural and business hub in the Metro.

Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS)

The MWSS headquarters’ fortress-like design immediately shows the resilient character of Brutal architecture. The government regulatory agency is responsible for water and wastewater services in Metro Manila.

Government Service and Insurance System (GSIS) Complex

Also situated in Pasay, the GSIS building mirrors Brutalism’s utilitarian ethos with its solid design and functionality. GSIS is a government-owned and controlled corporation providing social security to government employees.

Your address speaks volumes

Choosing a Brutalist address reflects an organization’s commitment on strength, resilience and forward-thinking design. Whether in Makati or Pasay City, your choice of building can position your company as part of Metro Manila’s prime business landscape.

With PNB Financial Center and PNB Makati Center, business are offered not only a prime location but a space that fosters growth, innovation and legacy.

