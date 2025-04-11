^

Banking

Cebuana Lhuillier, GDFI Holdings partner to empower Filipinos through motorcycle financing

Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 9:30am
for Cebuana Lhuillier
Cebuana Lhuillier, GDFI Holdings partner to empower Filipinos through motorcycle financing

MANILA, Philippines — In a landmark partnership aimed at empowering Filipino families and improving financial access, Cebuana Lhuillier and GDFI Holdings (GDFI), a Global Dominion affiliate of the Asialink Group of Companies, have come together to create Cebuana Cycle Financing Inc. (CCFI), a strategic joint venture poised to transform motorcycle financing in the Philippines.

By offering affordable, accessible and innovative loan solutions tailored to the needs of hardworking Filipinos, CCFI is tapping into a massive market of over 1.5 million new motorcycle buyers annually, ensuring financial inclusion and mobility for a broader segment of the population.

Cebuana Lhuillier, a household name in the Philippines known for its extensive network and diverse financial services, and GDFI Holdings, a leader in modern financial solutions, have combined their resources, expertise, and customer-centric focus to address the increasing need for flexible and customer-friendly motorcycle loan products. The collaboration marks a new chapter in helping Filipinos gain access to reliable transportation, improving their livelihoods and quality of life.

A vision of empowerment for Filipinos

At its core, Cebuana Cycle Financing Inc. is dedicated to empowering Filipinos by making motorcycle ownership more accessible and affordable. CCFI understands the crucial role motorcycles play in the daily lives of Filipinos, whether it's for personal mobility, business or delivering goods and services. The company believes that with a motorcycle, a person’s mobility, opportunities for livelihood, even quality of life can be significantly improved.

“At Cebuana Lhuillier, we understand the transformative power of mobility,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier.

“Motorcycles are not just a means of transportation; they provide Filipinos with greater access to opportunities, income generation and independence. Through CCFI, we are combining our resources to offer Filipinos innovative and accessible financing solutions that can help them move forward, one motorcycle at a time.”

“GDFI has been Filipinos’ kapartner in financing for more than two decades,” shared Patricia Poco-Palacios, president of GDFI. “We understand that financing is not just about lending money—it’s about helping Filipinos take the next step towards progress. With CFFI, we are ensuring that individuals and small business owners don’t have to delay their aspirations due to financial limitations,” Poco-Palacios added.

To date, CCFI has made significant progress in its mission, serving a significant number of Filipinos and disbursing millions of pesos in funding. With a growing nationwide network of partners and dealers, the company continues to provide customers with access to high-quality motorcycles and the best financing options available.

CCFI ensures that obtaining a motorcycle is within reach for a wider group of people by offering easy-to-understand loan products, fast processing and a personalized customer experience. Whether it’s for entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses, delivery riders seeking more efficient transportation, or individuals looking to improve their daily commute, CCFI is there to help and make a lasting impact.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuillier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

CEBUANA LHUILLIER

GLOBAL DOMINION
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Have a Merry Million this January: Be the grand prize winner of P1 million cashback!
January 8, 2025 - 11:00am

Have a Merry Million this January: Be the grand prize winner of P1 million cashback!

January 8, 2025 - 11:00am
You still have the chance to win up to P1 million cashback with the help of your Metrobank credit card through its Merry Million...
Banking
fbtw
GCash scales up financial literacy efforts nationwide with Pera Talks
brandSpace
January 7, 2025 - 9:30am

GCash scales up financial literacy efforts nationwide with Pera Talks

January 7, 2025 - 9:30am
GCash has expanded the reach of its community-based financial literacy program, Pera Talks, in its unrelenting pursuit to...
Banking
fbtw
JuanHand and Security Bank partner to drive financial inclusion
January 6, 2025 - 5:00pm

JuanHand and Security Bank partner to drive financial inclusion

January 6, 2025 - 5:00pm
Security Bank, one of the country’s leading financial institutions, has partnered with WeFund Lending Corp., the operator...
Banking
fbtw
&lsquo;Tis the season&hellip; to not go crazy!
brandSpace
December 22, 2024 - 10:14am

‘Tis the season… to not go crazy!

December 22, 2024 - 10:14am
Let's face it, while the pressures of adulting are already hard enough, there’s nothing like the pressure of the holidays...
Banking
fbtw
Holidays made easy: Here&rsquo;s how to survive and thrive this Christmas season
December 17, 2024 - 10:00am

Holidays made easy: Here’s how to survive and thrive this Christmas season

December 17, 2024 - 10:00am
The Christmas season is a very important time for Filipinos. A time when families and loved ones come together to celebrate...
Banking
fbtw
GCash, Zolo forge partnership to combat e-waste
brandSpace
December 13, 2024 - 12:19pm

GCash, Zolo forge partnership to combat e-waste

December 13, 2024 - 12:19pm
GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem, is proud to announce a new partnership...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with