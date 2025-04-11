Cebuana Lhuillier, GDFI Holdings partner to empower Filipinos through motorcycle financing

MANILA, Philippines — In a landmark partnership aimed at empowering Filipino families and improving financial access, Cebuana Lhuillier and GDFI Holdings (GDFI), a Global Dominion affiliate of the Asialink Group of Companies, have come together to create Cebuana Cycle Financing Inc. (CCFI), a strategic joint venture poised to transform motorcycle financing in the Philippines.

By offering affordable, accessible and innovative loan solutions tailored to the needs of hardworking Filipinos, CCFI is tapping into a massive market of over 1.5 million new motorcycle buyers annually, ensuring financial inclusion and mobility for a broader segment of the population.

Cebuana Lhuillier, a household name in the Philippines known for its extensive network and diverse financial services, and GDFI Holdings, a leader in modern financial solutions, have combined their resources, expertise, and customer-centric focus to address the increasing need for flexible and customer-friendly motorcycle loan products. The collaboration marks a new chapter in helping Filipinos gain access to reliable transportation, improving their livelihoods and quality of life.

A vision of empowerment for Filipinos

At its core, Cebuana Cycle Financing Inc. is dedicated to empowering Filipinos by making motorcycle ownership more accessible and affordable. CCFI understands the crucial role motorcycles play in the daily lives of Filipinos, whether it's for personal mobility, business or delivering goods and services. The company believes that with a motorcycle, a person’s mobility, opportunities for livelihood, even quality of life can be significantly improved.

“At Cebuana Lhuillier, we understand the transformative power of mobility,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier.

“Motorcycles are not just a means of transportation; they provide Filipinos with greater access to opportunities, income generation and independence. Through CCFI, we are combining our resources to offer Filipinos innovative and accessible financing solutions that can help them move forward, one motorcycle at a time.”

“GDFI has been Filipinos’ kapartner in financing for more than two decades,” shared Patricia Poco-Palacios, president of GDFI. “We understand that financing is not just about lending money—it’s about helping Filipinos take the next step towards progress. With CFFI, we are ensuring that individuals and small business owners don’t have to delay their aspirations due to financial limitations,” Poco-Palacios added.

To date, CCFI has made significant progress in its mission, serving a significant number of Filipinos and disbursing millions of pesos in funding. With a growing nationwide network of partners and dealers, the company continues to provide customers with access to high-quality motorcycles and the best financing options available.

CCFI ensures that obtaining a motorcycle is within reach for a wider group of people by offering easy-to-understand loan products, fast processing and a personalized customer experience. Whether it’s for entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses, delivery riders seeking more efficient transportation, or individuals looking to improve their daily commute, CCFI is there to help and make a lasting impact.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Cebuana Lhuillier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.