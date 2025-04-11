^

Business As Usual

PetroGreen to provide green jobs in Isabela, trains new batch of solar installers

Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 1:50pm
PetroGreen to provide green jobs in Isabela, trains new batch of solar installers
PGEC and BKS personnel with San Pablo Mayor Antonio Miro Jr. (6th from left) and Vice Mayor Anjo Miro (7th from left), representatives of Trina Solar, Schema Konsult Inc. and Powerway pose with participants of solar installation training during the opening program.
Photo Release

ISABELA, Philippines — Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corporation (PGEC), through its subsidiary BKS Green Energy Corporation (BKS), is expected to provide 500 to 600 jobs at the height of construction of its 40MWDC Limbauan Solar Power Project (LSPP) in Isabela.

To prepare the local workforce, PGEC and BKS in collaboration with the local governments of San Pablo and its contractors Schema Konsult Inc, Trina Solar and Powerway, conducted a training on solar panel installation last March 18 in Brgy. Limbauan, San Pablo, Isabela.

“This solar installation training aims to equip the local residents with necessary skills and fundamental know-how on solar installation. This is actually the fourth run of this initiative, following successful implementation in our other project sites in Luzon and Visayas,” PGEC Assistant Vice President for Environment and Community Relations Yrel Ventura says.

“It is part of our commitment to enhancing local talent and promoting green jobs in the region. But more than the job generation, we are proud that our training will provide new skill sets, enhancing the participants’ employability in the solar and renewable energy sector,” Ventura adds.

Participants were given hands-on training on solar panel installation, providing them with actual experience of laying and mounting the PV panels.
Photo Release

The training was attended by more than 300 participants, who are residents of communities near the LSPP site. The training program included lectures on basic solar panel installation, including safe handling and transport.

The one-day activity also provided hands-on experience on PV panel installation and participants were given certificates of completion at the end of the training.

Isabela Mayor Antonio Miro Jr. graced the activity and expressed his gratitude to PGEC, BKS and its partners, in providing valuable skills to the local communities of San Pablo and in ensuring that local talents are prioritized for employment.

For her part, Brgy. Limbauan Chair Babylin Pagarigan shares, "This training is a good opportunity for the participants to learn new skills and gives them the confidence to contribute to the Limbauan Solar Project, which is a first in our community. I feel proud that all of us will be part of something that will benefit our community and the environment. I’m glad that BKS also considered involving the women in our barangay."

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by PetroGreen Energy Corporation. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

PETROGREEN ENERGY CORP.

SOLAR
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Global Dominion wins outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship at 43rd Agora Awards
brandSpace
March 25, 2025 - 9:15am

Global Dominion wins outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship at 43rd Agora Awards

March 25, 2025 - 9:15am
The 43rd Agora Awards Gala, hosted by the Philippine Marketing Association, was held at the Manila Ballroom of the Manila...
Business As Usual
fbtw

Tethered caps: Innovative solution to responsible consumption 

March 22, 2025 - 12:00am
As the new normal brings emerging environmental challenges, it is critical, now more than ever, for both producers and consumers to unite in prioritizing sustainable practices in business.
March 22, 2025 - 12:00am
Business As Usual
fbtw
SM Prime champions sustainability with Water for Tomorrow Campaign
brandSpace
March 21, 2025 - 3:00pm

SM Prime champions sustainability with Water for Tomorrow Campaign

March 21, 2025 - 3:00pm
Access to clean and potable water is one of today’s most pressing challenges, with rapid urbanization and population...
Business As Usual
fbtw
FWD named Top 3 Life Insurer in Philippines for 2nd consecutive year
March 13, 2025 - 11:00am

FWD named Top 3 Life Insurer in Philippines for 2nd consecutive year

March 13, 2025 - 11:00am
FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) maintains its position as the No. 3 Life Insurer in the Philippines in terms of New Business...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Bridging financial gaps: Global Dominion&rsquo;s support for women entrepreneurs
brandSpace
March 11, 2025 - 10:15am

Bridging financial gaps: Global Dominion’s support for women entrepreneurs

March 11, 2025 - 10:15am
Women entrepreneurs fuel innovation, create jobs, and drive economic growth. At Global Dominion, we empower women-led SMEs...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with