Brunch recipe: Muffins made with pancake mix

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 10:20am
Peanut Butter Pancake Muffins
MANILA, Philippines — What can you make with pancake mix besides pancakes? Muffins, of course! The pancake mix makes it easier to achieve that perfectly baked doneness.

This recipe of Peanut Butter Pancake Muffins created by the chefs of Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center should make the muffins a cinch to bake.

Peanut Butter Pancake Muffins

Ingredients:

1 Magnolia Brown Egg

1/2 cup water

1 pack (180 g) Magnolia Pancake & Baking Mix

1/4 cup Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

Procedure: 

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin pan with oil or margarine. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, combine egg and water. Whisk for a bit.

3. Add the pancake mix. Mix until smooth.

4. Stir in peanut butter.

5. Pour into a greased muffin pan (about 2-1/2 tbsps. per muffin).

6. Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool and enjoy.

 *Makes 9 pieces.

