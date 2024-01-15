Assembling a Charcuterie spread: The ultimate cheat sheet

MANILA, Philippines — No matter how complicated a Charcuterie may seem to be (one, because it is French, and, two, because the word sounds so highfalutin), it really is easy to put together one for any get-together.

Just have a variety of cold cuts, cheeses, biscuits and crackers, and fresh fruits around, cut them up nicely, design them around a wooden charcuterie board (or big wooden chopping board) in small heaps, and you’re good to go. Here’s a Charcuterie spread put together by the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Charcuterie

INGREDIENTS:

For the deli sausages:

2 packs any Purefoods Deli Franks (Cheees, German, Spicy, Pepper, Beef Franks with Angus), 500 grams each

2 packs any Purefoods Deli (Breakfast Sausage, Schublig, Bockwurst, Cheese Hungarian) 200 grams each

1 pack Purefoods Fiesta Ham Slices

For the honey mustard sauce:

1/4 cup Magnolia Real Mayonnaise

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. white vinegar

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

For the BBQ peanut sauce:

1/4 cup Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter

1/4 cup BBQ Sauce

1/4 cup Magnolia Real Mayonnaise

For the Angus sliders:

1 pack Purefoods Beef Patty Quarter Pound, 684 grams

1/3 cup Magnolia Cheezee Spread Milky White

2 Tbsps. blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup alfalfa sprouts or other microgreens

2 dozens small buns, dinner rolls or pandesals, split

For the beef bacon enoki rolls:

1 pack enoki mushrooms, divided into 14 portions, 200 grams

1 pack Purefoods Deli Beef Bacon, cut in half, 200 grams

For the sides o garnishes:

50 grams gherkins, pearl onions and/o sauerkraut

50-100 grams preferred dried fruits and/o fresh fruits and vegetables

25-50 grams preferred nuts

50-100 grams preferred confectionery (chocolates, marshmallows. etc.)

100-200 grams preferred crackers, breads, and/or chips

200 grams Magnolia Queso de Bola, sliced or cubed

PROCEDURE:

1. Cook deli sausages, except Fiesta ham, according to package directions. Slightly cool before slicing. Keep warm.

2. Prepare sauces by combining each set of ingredients in bowls and mixing well. Set aside.

3. To make Angus sliders, cook frozen patties in a non-stick pan for 5 to 6 minutes per side. Slice each patty into 4 and keep warm.

4. In a bowl, combine cheese spread and bleu cheese. Toast buns and then assemble sliders by placing patties on bottom half of buns. Top with cheese mixture and alfalfa sprouts. Cover with remaining buns and skewers to make sandwiches. Set aside.

5. To make beef bacon enoki rolls, place a portion of enoki mushrooms on end side of each bacon slice and roll to snugly fit enoki. Bake in the oven toaster set on high or oven set to 350ºF for 20 minutes or until bacon is golden and cooked through. Keep warm.

6. On a large board, arrange deli sausages, sauces, sliders, roll, skewers, garnishes/sides.

Makes 14 servings.

Tips: