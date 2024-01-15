Assembling a Charcuterie spread: The ultimate cheat sheet
MANILA, Philippines — No matter how complicated a Charcuterie may seem to be (one, because it is French, and, two, because the word sounds so highfalutin), it really is easy to put together one for any get-together.
Just have a variety of cold cuts, cheeses, biscuits and crackers, and fresh fruits around, cut them up nicely, design them around a wooden charcuterie board (or big wooden chopping board) in small heaps, and you’re good to go. Here’s a Charcuterie spread put together by the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.
Charcuterie
INGREDIENTS:
For the deli sausages:
2 packs any Purefoods Deli Franks (Cheees, German, Spicy, Pepper, Beef Franks with Angus), 500 grams each
2 packs any Purefoods Deli (Breakfast Sausage, Schublig, Bockwurst, Cheese Hungarian) 200 grams each
1 pack Purefoods Fiesta Ham Slices
For the honey mustard sauce:
1/4 cup Magnolia Real Mayonnaise
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. white vinegar
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
For the BBQ peanut sauce:
1/4 cup Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter
1/4 cup BBQ Sauce
1/4 cup Magnolia Real Mayonnaise
For the Angus sliders:
1 pack Purefoods Beef Patty Quarter Pound, 684 grams
1/3 cup Magnolia Cheezee Spread Milky White
2 Tbsps. blue cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup alfalfa sprouts or other microgreens
2 dozens small buns, dinner rolls or pandesals, split
For the beef bacon enoki rolls:
1 pack enoki mushrooms, divided into 14 portions, 200 grams
1 pack Purefoods Deli Beef Bacon, cut in half, 200 grams
For the sides o garnishes:
50 grams gherkins, pearl onions and/o sauerkraut
50-100 grams preferred dried fruits and/o fresh fruits and vegetables
25-50 grams preferred nuts
50-100 grams preferred confectionery (chocolates, marshmallows. etc.)
100-200 grams preferred crackers, breads, and/or chips
200 grams Magnolia Queso de Bola, sliced or cubed
PROCEDURE:
1. Cook deli sausages, except Fiesta ham, according to package directions. Slightly cool before slicing. Keep warm.
2. Prepare sauces by combining each set of ingredients in bowls and mixing well. Set aside.
3. To make Angus sliders, cook frozen patties in a non-stick pan for 5 to 6 minutes per side. Slice each patty into 4 and keep warm.
4. In a bowl, combine cheese spread and bleu cheese. Toast buns and then assemble sliders by placing patties on bottom half of buns. Top with cheese mixture and alfalfa sprouts. Cover with remaining buns and skewers to make sandwiches. Set aside.
5. To make beef bacon enoki rolls, place a portion of enoki mushrooms on end side of each bacon slice and roll to snugly fit enoki. Bake in the oven toaster set on high or oven set to 350ºF for 20 minutes or until bacon is golden and cooked through. Keep warm.
6. On a large board, arrange deli sausages, sauces, sliders, roll, skewers, garnishes/sides.
Makes 14 servings.
Tips:
- · Position cheeses first followed by bowls and decorative greens (leaves, herbs), meat, breads/crackers and condiments.
- · Arrange meats in different ways for added height and texture (S-fold, quarter fold, thick slices, cubes, etc)
- · Separate same colored meats.
- · Arrange items that pair well close to each other.
- · Strategically place small bowls/containers for sauces and sides to fill in spaces.
- · Other than marinated garnish and nuts, complement with fruits like a bunch of grapes for color, shape and flavor contrast.
- · Use breads and crackers that have contrasting shapes.
- ·Use pretzels, crostini, grissini (thin bread sticks), chocolates, dried fruits and nuts to fill in spaces/gaps.