Recipe: How to bake French Bread

MANILA, Philippines — The French, whose cuisine has become the basis for classic international dishes, are also known as a pioneering force in bread and pastry arts.

Their bread is so crusty on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. They are so good that you sometimes wish you can actually bake your own and feel proud at being able to do so, but the task seems daunting.

But you have to start somewhere. You have to give it a shot. After all, baking has always been a kind of calm, therapeutic activity that calms you down and keeps your energy positive and flowing.

If you, at last, decide to bake that French Bread you’ve been longing to bake, this recipe from The Maya Kitchen will help and guide you along.

French Bread

Ingredients:

1 1/2 tbsps. yeast

1/4 cup warm water

1 tsp. sugar

1 tbsp. salt

2 cups water

7-8 cups Maya All-Purpose Flour

1 egg white

1/4 cup cornmeal

Procedure:

1. Dissolve yeast in water. In a bowl, combine sugar, salt, water and about 1 cup flour to form a soft dough. Stir in dissolved yeast and enough flour to make a moderately stiff dough.

2. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic. Transfer to a greased bowl, cover with a damp cloth and let it rise until double in bulk.

3. Punch down dough to expel excess air. Divide dough into two equal portions. Shape each portion into long tapered loaves. Get a French Bread try. Grease it and dust with cornmeal.

4. Arrange loaves on prepared tray. Cover and let rise until doubled.

5. Before baking, make slashes diagonally on the surface of the dough. Brush with egg white and dust with cornmeal. Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

