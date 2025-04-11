Carbnb launches game-changing self-drive EV rental fleet

Carbnb officials alongside its EV industry partners during the monumental launch at the Karrera Showroom in Alabang, Muntinlupa

MANILA, Philippines — Green driving has officially arrived in the country! Electric vehicle (EV) rental company Carbnb takes a bold leap into a more sustainable future for the automotive industry with the launch of its self-drive EV rental fleet on March 29 at the Karrera Showroom in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

With the launch, Carbnb now offers a more innovative, accessible and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transportation for Pinoys.

With its objective of realizing responsible mobility powered by a customer-first approach, Carbnb is reimagining how people go from point A to point B—placing sustainability, style and smart technology at the heart of its mission.

Of course, Carbnb is more than just about electric vehicles for rent. It’s about giving Filipinos the keys to a more responsible and empowered way to move in a more budget-friendly yet responsible way. In other words, Carbnb ushers in a new road to a greener future, starting today.

Also on hand for the launch were notable guests, including Highway Patrol Group (HPG) Director PBGEN Eleazar Matta, along with auto-enthusiasts and celebrities Albert Martinez, John Estrada and comedian Brod Pete.

Available now through its smart-booking platforms via the Carbnb app and website www.carbnbrentals.com, the new fleet features premium electric vehicles that combine luxury-level features with smart, eco-conscious engineering, including DFSK and BESTUNE models.

What’s even better is that rent prices start at just P1,500 per day, which is significantly lower than other EV rentals in the market.

This makes EVs more accessible than ever for city explorers, travelers, even daily commuters, whether they prefer hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs, pick-ups or vans.

Aside from marking another milestone for Carbnb, the launch also served as a nationwide call to action. By embracing EVs, Filipinos can now take part in the global shift toward sustainable, clean-energy transportation—without compromising comfort, convenience or style.

According to recent studies, one of the most powerful advantages of EVs is their ability to slash greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike petrol and diesel cars, EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions. That means no CO2, no fumes. And that makes each Carbnb trip a direct contribution to cleaner air and a healthier planet.

In addition, each EV in the Carbnb unit is LTO-registered, powered by cutting-edge smart features, and offers users a safer, smoother and more connected driving experience.

Carbnb is unquestionably designed for modern drivers who value comfort, sustainability and efficiency. More importantly, customers can expect professional support from trained staff while enjoying safety and legal assurance for a smoother and safer drive.

So whether you're a motoring enthusiast, a conscious commuter or a business traveler looking for a smart alternative, Carbnb’s new EV rentals pave the road for you into smarter and greener mobility that’s a true win-win for both yourself and the environment.

Learn more about how Carbnb is revolutionizing Philippine transportation and travel through its available services at www.carbnb.com or join us on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Carbnb is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.