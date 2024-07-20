Recipe: Yummy Shrimp Fried Rice by Marjorie Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Did you suddenly find yourself having to entertain unexpected guests at home? Your friends have come a-calling without warning, and they are now knocking on your door on a super uneventful and ordinary day that you know would turn into an extra special get-together with friends.

There’s nothing ready in the kitchen for you to serve. What do you do? Whip up a quick and easy loaded fried rice that will require no viands because everything yummy and satisfying is already in there!

Celebrity mom Marjorie Barretto's fried rice recipe just might come in handy. It makes use of bahaw (cold leftover rice), some freezer staples such as mixed vegetables and shrimps, eggs, and your usual condiments, cooked in Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil, and you’re set to impress without meaning to.

Marjorie’s Shrimp Fried Rice is a cinch to make, and here she shares the recipe:

Shrimp Fried Rice

Ingredients:

1/2 kg. shrimps, peeled and deveined

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. cornstarch

3 tbsps. Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil

4 eggs

Chopped green onion

4-5 cups cold rice, fluffed up

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

1 small pack frozen mixed veggies (corn, carrots and green peas), thawed

Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil

Procedure:

1. Season shrimps with salt and pepper. Coat with cornstarch.

2. Heat 1 tbsp. Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil in a skillet and fry shrimps for 1 minute per side. Remove and set aside.

3. Beat eggs. Heat 1 tbsp. Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil and pour the beaten eggs into the skillet. Spread out and cook into scrambled eggs. Once cooked, transfer to a bowl.

4. In the same pan, add 1 tbsp. Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil, fry the green onions and add the rice. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and pepper.

5. Add the mixed veggies and let them cook for about 3 minutes. Add the shrimps.

6. Once cooked, add the cooked eggs and transfer to a bowl. Serve and enjoy.

