Recipe: Tocino Bagoong Fried Rice

MANILA, Philippines — Are you craving for fried rice? There are so many different kinds of fried rice, each with its own flavor profile.

Chef Llena Tan's recipe for the Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center leans towards the sweet and salty, with the green mango adding a light sour flavor to it.

This fried rice is good on its own, even more smashing with a meat or vegetable dish to go with it.

Tocino Bagoong Fried Rice

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cooking oil

3 Magnolia Brown Eggs, beaten

1 pack (500 grams) Magnolia Chicken Timplados Tocino

1/3 cup store-bought sautéed Bagoong Alamang (shrimp paste)

6 cups cooked rice

1 pc. (340 grams) green mango, peeled and sliced into thin strips

Procedure:

1. In a small to medium pan, heat 1 tsp. oil and cook egg into an omelette. Slice into thin strips and set aside.

2. In large pan or wok, add the remaining oil and fry the tocino until cooked through. Cut into pieces if it is too big, and set aside half of the tocino for topping.

3. In the same pan with half of the tocino, add bagoong and then the cooked rice. Cook until well mixed.

4. Top with egg strips and green mango just before serving.

*Makes 9 servings. (Yield: 9-1/4 cups / 1 cup per serving)

