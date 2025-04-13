Filipino food advocate chef Jam Melchor launches 'Kayumanggi' cookbook

MANILA, Philippines — Well-known Filipino food advocate and Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement founder and president Chef Jam Melchor recently launched his cookbook, "Kayumanggi: A Kaleidoscope of Flavors and Traditions," at Sheraton Hotel Manila and Newport Resorts World.

The grand media event brought together esteemed guests, including Her Excellency MaryKay Carlson, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, alongside key officials from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and members of the mainstream media.

A tribute to the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the Philippines, "Kayumanggi" highlights indigenous ingredients, heirloom recipes, and the deep cultural roots of Filipino cuisine. The book serves as both a celebration of the country’s gastronomic traditions and a call to preserve and promote Filipino food on the global stage.

At the launch, from left: Joy Andrade, corporate communications director, Newport Resorts World; Felice Sta. Maria; U.S Ambassador MaryKay Carlson; Chef Jam Melchor; Department of Trade and Industry Asst. Secretaries Leonila Baluyut and Nylah Bautista; and Annaliza Vergara, General Manager of Sheraton Hotel Manila. Photo release

“This book is a labor of love, a testament to our rich Filipino culinary identity. It is my hope that Kayumanggi will serve as an inspiration for future generations to embrace and take pride in our indigenous flavors and traditions,” Chef Jam said as part of his speech during the formal book launch.

The launch gave guests a taste of the vibrant flavors of Filipino cuisine, as it featured a curated tasting menu prepared by the culinary team of Sheraton Manila Hotel, led by Executive Chef Andrea Burzio.

The recipes came from the cookbook itself, interpreted in the menu: Misua Patola (sabaw or soup); Lumpiang Sariwa (pamulat or appetizer); Chicken Galantina and Kalderetang Baka with steamed white rice (pangunahing kurso or main course); and Sans Rival (panghimagas or dessert).

Containing over 150 recipes, "Kayumanggi" is named after "kayumanggi," the Filipino word for ‘brown,’ which is the color of the Filipino race. Best of all, it is being distributed for free.

RELATED: PAL's new desserts reflect love, pride for Filipino heritage