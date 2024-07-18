Makati's The Curator retains 'Best Bar in the Philippines' award

MANILA, Philippines — The Curator in Makati City rose one spot on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, winning The Best Bar in the Philippines award for a fourth time.

Asia's 50 Best Bars unveiled the Top 50 in Hong Kong a week after releasing the list of bars that finished between ranks 51 and 100, where Southbank Cafe + Lounge in Muntinlupa was one of 15 debutants on the list.

Makati's The Curator had its best finish yet on the official list at No. 33, improving on its No. 34 rank last year and its No. 38 rank in 2021, just missing out on the Top 50 in 2022.

Formerly known as The Curator Coffee & Cocktails, the bar has been "dedicated to two of the very finest things in life: caffeinated beverages and mixed drinks" since opening in 2016 in Makati's Legazpi Village.

The list was topped by new Hong Kong's Bar Leone, the first time a debuting establishment led the list on top of also winning the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award and The Best Bar in Hong Kong plum.

Bar Leone ended the three-year streak of another Hong Kong bar Coa, which finished at No. 4, both bars sandwiching South Korea's Zest and Singapore's Jigger & Pony.

Singapore had the most representatives on the 2024 Asia's 50 Best Bars list with 11, followed by Hong Kong with nine. South Korea and Japan were tied at third place with five bars each.

