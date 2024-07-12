WATCH: ‘Flairtending’ showdown by TGIFridays bartenders

MANILA, Philippines — To attract customers, restaurants and bars employ different gimmicks.

While some have disc jockeys (DJs) and live bands, for American restaurant chain TGIFridays, the draw is flair bartending or “flairtending.”

Also sometimes called “extreme bartending,” flairtending is occasionally enjoyed at TGIFridays, wherein skilled bartenders brandish their bar flairs while preparing drinks at the Fridays bar.

The bar is where the action is, especially when bottles and glasses are tossed in the air and caught in the nick of time, accompanied by lively music.

Apart from men, a female bartender also showed off her flairtending talent at the recent launch of the resto-bar’s bottomless Mojito, which can now be enjoyed any day and anytime, starting June 21. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

