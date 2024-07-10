Muntinlupa bar debuts outside 'Asia's 50 Best Bars' list

MANILA, Philippines — Southbank Cafe + Lounge in Muntinlupa is one of 15 new debutants named outside the "Asia's 50 Best Bars" list.

"Asia's 50 Best Bars" released for the fourth consecutive year the list of bars that finished between ranks 51 and 100 — Southbank Cafe + Lounge entered at No. 82.

A write-up describes Southbank Cafe + Lounge being inspired by the Australian city of Melbourne, taking a modern approach to drinks using the latest techniques and ingredients.

Singapore led with eight bars on the extended list, followed by Bangkok with six entries then Tokyo with five. Topping the extended list was Soko from Seoul.

"We have been consistently impressed by the innovative drinking experiences Asia has to offer, and it is beyond exciting to see the large number of new entries and new destinations that have made the list this year," said Emma Sleight, Head of Content for "Asia's 50 Best Bars."

"Asia's 50 Best Bars" will announce the 2024 winners next week in Hong Kong in collaboration with the city-state's tourism board, where local bar Coa is gunning for a fourth consecutive top spot finish.

Last year, Makati's The Curator figured on the list for a seventh time and was the only Filipino representative in the Top 50.

Shangri-La The Fort's speakeasy bar The Back Room finished at No. 75, just the second time it finished outside the Top 50 since 2019.

The Curator landed at No. 34, four spots higher than its last standing at No. 38 in 2021 after missing the list last year, further improving its status as the "Best Bar in the Philippines" — an award it actually won in 2019 and 2021.

