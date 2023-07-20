^

Food and Leisure

The Philippines' The Curator named as among Asia's 50 Best Bars

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 8:32am
The Philippines' The Curator named as among Asia's 50 Best Bars
The Curator in Makati
The Curator via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Curator in Makati City is back on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for a seventh year, and is the only Filipino bar to make it to the 2023 list.

The titular 50 bars were recognized in a special ceremony last July 18, where Hong Kong's Coa finished at the top spot for a third year in a row.

The Curator landed at No. 34, four spots higher than its last standing at No. 38 in 2021 after missing the list last year, further improving its status as the "Best Bar in the Philippines" — an award it actually won in 2019 and 2021.

The bar's founders David Ong and Bernice Tiu were present at Hong Kong's Rosewood Hotel for The Curator's recognition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Ong (@davidong)

Shangri-La The Fort‘s speakeasy bar The Back Room finished at No. 75, just the second time it finished outside the Top 50 since 2019.

Formerly known as The Curator Coffee & Cocktails, the bar has been "dedicated to two of the very finest things in life: caffeinated beverages and mixed drinks" since opening in 2016 in Makati's Legazpi Village.

A total of 17 cities were represented on the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Singapore had the most bar entries with 11, while six other Hong Kong bars joined Coa.

Zest in Seoul, South Korea garnered the Nikka Highest Climber Award after rising 43 spots to No. 5, also winning Best Bar in Korea in the process.

RELATED: New York-based bartending expert finds Tanduay 'unique and versatile'

vuukle comment

BEST BARS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Oh sweet: Honey's wonderful applications from food to beauty
2 days ago

Oh sweet: Honey's wonderful applications from food to beauty

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
No, this is not about your honey, as in honeybunch, love, partner in life.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Japanese ramen offered at P70; French cookware goes on 'piso' sale
2 days ago

Japanese ramen offered at P70; French cookware goes on 'piso' sale

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
July is a big month for the Japanese restaurant chain in Philippines as it celebrates not just its 7th year anniversary, but...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Heads up, coffeeholics! OldTown now serves authentic white coffee in first Philippine resto
Sponsored
3 days ago

Heads up, coffeeholics! OldTown now serves authentic white coffee in first Philippine resto

By Jap Tobias | 3 days ago
With its rich Malaysian heritage and dedication to the art of coffee-making, OldTown White Coffee at SM City Grand Central...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Ensaimada with blueberry chicken filling
3 days ago

Recipe: Ensaimada with blueberry chicken filling

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
In the Philippines, the Ensaimada has become a classic favorite for breakfast or merienda, even a light meal in...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Taho, Maruya, Espasol among '2023 Best Street Food Sweets' in the world
4 days ago

Taho, Maruya, Espasol among '2023 Best Street Food Sweets' in the world

By James Relativo | 4 days ago
A handful of sweet Filipino delicacies made it to TasteAtlas' "50 Best Rated Street Food Sweets in the World."
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: How to make Crepes Suzette
4 days ago

Recipe: How to make Crepes Suzette

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Crepes Suzette is a French dessert that is popular in fine dining restaurants and hotels worldwide, including the Philip...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with