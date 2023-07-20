The Philippines' The Curator named as among Asia's 50 Best Bars

MANILA, Philippines — The Curator in Makati City is back on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for a seventh year, and is the only Filipino bar to make it to the 2023 list.

The titular 50 bars were recognized in a special ceremony last July 18, where Hong Kong's Coa finished at the top spot for a third year in a row.

The Curator landed at No. 34, four spots higher than its last standing at No. 38 in 2021 after missing the list last year, further improving its status as the "Best Bar in the Philippines" — an award it actually won in 2019 and 2021.

The bar's founders David Ong and Bernice Tiu were present at Hong Kong's Rosewood Hotel for The Curator's recognition.

Shangri-La The Fort‘s speakeasy bar The Back Room finished at No. 75, just the second time it finished outside the Top 50 since 2019.

Formerly known as The Curator Coffee & Cocktails, the bar has been "dedicated to two of the very finest things in life: caffeinated beverages and mixed drinks" since opening in 2016 in Makati's Legazpi Village.

A total of 17 cities were represented on the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Singapore had the most bar entries with 11, while six other Hong Kong bars joined Coa.

Zest in Seoul, South Korea garnered the Nikka Highest Climber Award after rising 43 spots to No. 5, also winning Best Bar in Korea in the process.

