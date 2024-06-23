Recipe: Choco Chip Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Chip Cookies are a classic type of cookie that everyone enjoys. Safe and delicious, they are often irresistible.

Here’s a version of Choco Chip Cookies whipped up by Chef Dorothy Ferreria for Cake Boss not too long ago.

Just Chocochips in My Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup sifted All-purpose flour or bread flour

2 1/2 cups old fashioned/rolled oatmeal

1/2 to 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 1/4 tsp. sifted baking soda

1/4 tsp. fine salt

3/4 cup butter

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsps. corn syrup or 1 tbsp. glucose

1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar

1 whole egg

2-3 cups chocolate chips

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Combine flour, oatmeal, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a mixing bowl. Set aside.

3. Using an electric mixer, cream together butter, vanilla, corn syrup and brown sugar. Beat until blended. Add egg and beat until incorporated. Add all of the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until combined. Pour in the chips and beat until well dispersed.

4. Using a Cake Boss Mechanical Cookie Scoop, form cookie dough into balls and arrange on the Cake Boss Cookie Pan, using the markings on the pan as a guide. Flatten cookies lightly with a fork.

5. Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges become light golden brown. If a crispy cookie is desired, bake until the surface of cookie becomes light golden brown.

