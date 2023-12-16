Recipe: Chef Jackie Ang Po's Cheese Lengua Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — You enjoy eating Lengua de Gato because it’s sweet, crispy in its thinness and melts in the mouth.

Just have one bite, place it on your tongue and let it melt. Yummy!

Try this cheese version by Chef Jackie Ang Po using Peotraco’s Caster Sugar (super fine sugar) and Sugarlyte (half sugar, half stevia).

Cheese Lengua Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

50 grams butter

55 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar or 30 grams Sugarlyte

1 gram salt

15 grams almond flour

65 grams egg whites

50 grams all-purpose flour

20 grams grated cheese

1 gram baking powder

50 grams white chocolate

15 grams grated cheese

PROCEDURE:

1. Cream butter and Caster sugar until light.

2. Add the egg whites and mix until smooth.

3. Add all the dry ingredients and fold in the cheese.

4. Spread onto a mat, then chill for 30 minutes.

5. Bake in a preheated 325°F oven until golden for about 10 to 12 minutes.

6. Melt the white chocolate, mix with the cheese and use as filling.

*Makes 24 pieces.

RELATED: Recipe: Fun, whimsical Whole Wheat Cookies