Recipe: Brunch Waffle Cookies

MANILA, Philippines — Waffle for breakfast, brunch or merienda?

We usually order it from American-style cafés or diners or make them at home with a waffle machine and top with fruits, jams, pancake syrup, or honey. But you can always make your waffle more fancy and fun just like these Black and White Waffle Cookies from The Maya Kitchen.

Black and White Waffle Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

For the waffle cookies:

1 package Maya Original Fluffy n’ Tasty Hotcake Mix 200g

1 egg

1/2 cup water

2 tbsps. vegetable oil

1/2 cup Maya Cornstarch

For the glaze:

Semi-sweet chocolate, as needed

White chocolate, as needed

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F/177°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Prepare the waffle cookies. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients until mixture becomes lumpy. Make the waffles by using a preheated waffle machine. Cut the waffles into four equal squares. Arrange the waffle pieces on the baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool.

3. Prepare the glaze. Melt white chocolate in a bowl over a double boiler. Dip one side of the waffle cookie in white chocolate and let it dry on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Melt semi-sweet chocolate over a double boiler. Dip the adjacent side in semi-sweet chocolate. Let the cookies dry before handling. Store in an airtight container.

*Yields approximately 20 pieces.

RELATED: Food-and-beer pairing: Chocolate Espresso Truffles with stout