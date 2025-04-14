vivo V50 Lite now available starting at P13,999

vivo Brand Ambassador Maine Mendoza joins the vivo V50 Lite grand launch on April 12 at Robinsons Manila Midtown Atrium.

MANILA, Philippines — Global smartphone brand, vivo, unveiled its latest addition to the camera-focused V Series last April 12, the V50 Lite.

At a starting price of P13,999, the vivo V50 Lite stands out with its 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, long-lasting 6500mAh BlueVolt battery in a slim 7.79mm body, lightning-fast 90W FlashCharge, and many more.

Here’s why the vivo V50 Lite is the perfect choice for your next smartphone upgrade:

Superb durability

The vivo V50 Lite is built for those who are always on the go. Its large 6500mAh BlueVolt battery ensures long-lasting usage and is backed by 90W FlashCharge technology. You can get up to 50% battery in just 20 minutes, which is just enough time for a quick break.

The BlueVolt battery also supports an extended 5-year battery health guarantee, making it one of the most reliable batteries on the market today.

The phone is equally tough on the outside, thanks to its SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification and Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, which improves fall resistance by 20%.

The vivo V50 Lite is also IP65 and IP69 certified, offering resistance to dust, rain, and hot water splashes.

Superb imaging

Capture life in brilliant detail with the 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, engineered to deliver crisp, clear shots even in backlight or low light. The vivo V50 Lite produces professional-quality images whether you’re taking portraits, party snaps or night photos.

With studio-quality Aura Light, the phone provides soft lighting to enhance skin tones while avoiding overexposure.

You can also elevate your photo editing with AI Image Studio, featuring tools like AI Erase 2.0 to remove unwanted objects and AI Photo Enhance for one-tap optimization.

Superb performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, the vivo V50 Lite delivers smooth performance, making it ideal for gaming, multitasking, and streaming. Its dual stereo speakers offer immersive audio with volume that can reach up to 400%.

Enjoy an ultra-immersive viewing experience on a screen with an impressive 94.2% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-narrow bezels, making it perfect for binge-watching or mobile gaming.

On top of that, the vivo V50 Lite is packed with AI-powered features such as AI Global Translate, AI Circle to Search, AI Live Text, and AI SuperLink to help you stay productive and connected.

The vivo V50 Lite is available in three stylish colorways: Titanium Gold, Fantasy Purple and Phantom Black.

From April 12 to 25, customers can enjoy special pre-order deals including limited edition vivo Buds, vivo VIP Card with a 5-year battery warranty and 6 months extended warranty, and P1,000 discount.

Variants are priced at P13,999 for 8GB+256GB (4G), P16,999 for 8GB+256GB (5G), and P19,999 for 12GB+512GB (5G). Visit any vivo concept store, kiosk or authorized dealer nationwide to get yours.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.