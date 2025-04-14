Recipe: Strawberry Pistachio Rugelach

MANILA, Philippines — The combination of strawberry and pistachio seems to be a big favorite these days — be it in cakes or pastries.

Chef Alvin Ong takes this power-packed flavor combination a notch higher when he applied it to a rugelach for a baking demonstration he recently conducted for Dane International Commodities at the recently concluded Bakery Fair 2025. He made Strawberry Pistachio Rugelach.

A rugelach is a baked confection or pastry with filling that originates from the Jewish communities of Poland. According to Wikipedia, it was created by the Ashkenazi Jews and plays an important role in Jewish cuisine. The dough often takes on a crescent shape, much like a croissant, but with filling being rolled with the dough.

For practical reasons, Chef Alvin made his Strawberry Pistachio Rugelach in smaller sizes and exposed the cut side to accommodate more filling for everyone to taste. But they can also be made into regular crescent-shaped rugelachs. This recipe should make it easier for you to replicate in your own kitchen.

Strawberry Pistachio Rugelach

Ingredients:

For the dough:

240 grams all-purpose ?our

1 gram salt

240 grams unsalted butter

240 grams cream cheese

For the filling:

400 grams strawberry jam

200 grams pistachios, chopped

200 grams dried strawberries, chopped

For the egg wash:

15 ml. milk

1 whole egg

1 gram salt

For the topping:

Neutral glaze

Chopped pistachios

Procedure:

1. First, prepare the dough. Whisk together ?our and salt in a stainless bowl. Set aside.

2. Cream butter and cream cheese using a paddle attachment until light and ?u?y, about 3 minutes.

3. Gradually add the ?our mixture on low speed until blended.

4. Transfer to a ?oured surface and roll into a ball. Wrap in cling wrap and chill for 1 to 2 hours or until set.

5. Roll dough into a rectangle, around 3 to 4mm. thick. Spread the jam evenly on top, then sprinkle with dried strawberries and chopped pistachio. Roll into a log.

6. Cut to 2-inch pieces and transfer to a lined baking tray. The cut side should be on the sides.

7. Preheat oven to 180°C.

8. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is ?rm and cooked. Depending on the size.

9. Transfer to a cooling rack, glaze with neutral glaze while hot, and sprinkle with chopped pistachio.

Yield: 24 pieces