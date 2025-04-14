SM Supermalls boosts Holy Week travel for EVs with expanded charging network

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls is enhancing Holy Week travel for electric vehicle (EV) owners with its growing network of 123 electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), with 50 more planned for 2025.

This expansion offers free charging at 69 SM malls, supporting eco-friendly journeys for northbound and southbound trips.

SM Supermalls, a Department of Energy (DOE)-accredited operator of EVCS, ensures its stations meet national standards, addressing infrastructure limitations and promoting EV adoption in line with DOE goals. This initiative positions SM as a key driver in the Philippines' low-carbon future.

The use of EV reduces the amount of greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), in the atmosphere, which leads to global warming. Their use has no direct emissions as compared to gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicles.

For Holy Week road trips, free EV charging is available at 69 SM malls.

Join the green revolution and conveniently charge your electric vehicle (EV) at 69 SM malls nationwide.

Northbound adventures

Heading to Baguio? An EV drive from SM Mall of Asia (MOA) to SM City Baguio (266km) may typically consume ~50kWh one way, avoiding approximately 0.067 metric tons of CO2 on a roundtrip, which is also equal to 7.6 gallons of gasoline or 74.6 pounds of coal. Top-up stops are available at SM City Rosales and SM City Urdaneta Central.

From SM North EDSA (253km), a similar route saves 0.065 tons of CO2 (or 7.3 gallons of gasoline), while SM City Fairview (252km) may not even need a charging stop, with 0.06 tons of CO2 avoided.

Shorter northern trips like SM MOA to SM City Clark (96km) or SM North EDSA to Clark (83km) may require no stopovers, offering up to 0.02 metric tons of CO2 savings, equivalent to 2 gallons of gasoline.

Southbound escapades

Skyranch Tagaytay now powers your eco-friendly journeys with our convenient Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station.

Popular eco-friendly road trip spots include Tagaytay (65km one way from SM MOA, ~0.017 tons CO2 saved), Laguna (SM City Santa Rosa, SM City San Pedro), Batangas (SM City Lipa), and Legazpi (SM City Legazpi).

For longer drives, travelers heading to SM City Naga from SM MOA can stop at SM City Lucena (248km), with roundtrip CO2 savings of 0.061 metric tons—equal to 6.9 gallons of gasoline or 67.8 pounds of coal.

Visayas and Mindanao

An electric vehicle (EV) recharges conveniently at the SM J Mall in Cebu EV charging station.

Eco-friendly travel is easy with charging stations at SM City Cebu, SM City Cagayan de Oro (Downtown & Uptown), and SM Lanang in Davao.

A 280km roundtrip between SM City CDO Downtown and SM Lanang in Davao avoids 0.035 tons of CO2—equal to 3.9 gallons of gasoline or 38.5 pounds of coal—with no stopovers needed.

This Holy Week, #RechargeWithSM and experience the freedom of worry-free, eco-friendly travel, powered by SM Supermalls’ growing network.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.