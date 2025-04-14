How Max’s Group turns caring for communities into a blueprint for growth

MANILA, Philippines — Since 1945, Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) has grown beyond the iconic Max’s Restaurant to become the Philippines’ largest casual dining group. With beloved brands like Pancake House, Yellow Cab Pizza, Krispy Kreme and Jamba Juice, Max's Group has not only served delicious food but has also fostered strong connections with the communities it operates in.

"As Max's Restaurant celebrates its 80th year, its success couldn’t have been possible without building solid and fundamental community ties,” Dave Fuentebella, director of MGI, says.

How does a business of MGI’s scale establish roots in a community? It starts from a culture of empathy. Whether opening new branches or renovating existing ones, MGI doesn’t simply rely on numbers and metrics. Instead, the company goes deeper, prioritizing understanding the community’s unique character before making any decisions.

“It would be wrong to assume what’s best for the community without doing the homework first,” Jim Fuentebella, MGI chief marketing officer says.

The "homework" includes engaging with local stakeholders, observing unique community habits, and identifying what’s missing and what can be enhanced.

A good example of this approach was the renovation of the Banawe, Quezon City branch of Max’s Restaurant. Instead of relying solely on standardized designs and broad market analyses, the MGI team took the time to observe the branch’s patrons firsthand to understand their unique needs.

As the branch is located near a hospital, they found that their clientele includes elderly individuals, with a good number using wheelchairs or crutches.

These customers weren't there to seek out anything flashy. They came to Max’s for comfort and consistency. This insight guided the team’s renovation strategy, prioritizing accessibility with proper ramps and flat floors to enhance safety and ease of movement.

Starting from empathy

The 80 year old tree outside Max’s Scout Tuason—a living witness to decades of family gatherings, shared meals, and community ties. For them, this tree is more than just part of the restaurant’s landscape; it’s a symbol of Max’s deep-rooted commitment to preserving history, honoring relationships, and creating spaces where people feel at home.

In the restaurant industry, floor space is a precious commodity with every square foot measured by its profit potential. Yet, when MGI renovated its Scout Tuason branch of Max’s Restaurant, it faced an unusual choice.

At the center of the property stood an 80-year-old tree with deep roots in the neighborhood’s history. Removing it would have meant additional seating and more revenue. But for MGI, some things hold greater value than financial gain.

“You don’t cut down an 80-year-old tree for more seats,” Jim tells.

This decision wasn’t just a gesture of goodwill; it was a reflection of MGI’s core philosophy. For over 80 years, the company has demonstrated that a restaurant isn’t just a place to eat—it’s a space where relationships are nurtured and communities flourish.

Yellow Cab’s Half Moon Pizza makes their signature flavors more accessible, serving up the same bold taste in a perfectly sized half-moon slice.

This mindset spills over to their new products. Yellow Cab Pizza Co., for instance, saw the need for more accessible options for new guests and solo diners to try their products, and introduced its Half Moon Pizzas. The newest Max’s Restaurant in SM City Cebu celebrates local heritage with exclusive Cebu Specials, like its Ultimate Chorizo and Danggit Plate, highlighting the region’s vibrant cuisine.

By recognizing what truly matters—whether it’s preserving a historic tree or catering to the specific needs of a neighborhood—MGI creates spaces where people gather, share moments, and feel at home. At a time when public spaces are becoming scarce, MGI’s restaurants serve as welcoming hubs of warmth and connection.

“We aim to create spaces in our stores that foster interaction and togetherness,” Jim explains. “Because that’s what happens when we eat—it’s about more than just food; it’s about the bonds we build.”

Strengthening local ecosystems

MGI’s commitment to the community extends beyond its customers to include local suppliers.

The company actively works with local farmers and suppliers, partnering with them to meet the company’s high standards and fostering sustainable growth. While this approach isn’t always the most cost-effective, it’s a conscious decision that strengthens local ecosystems and delivers the best products to consumers.

Pancake House, for example, has a collaboration with the Cacao-Trace program that supports farmers in Davao. By using locally made chocolate in menu favorites like Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie and Hot Chocolate, they help farmers receive fair payment for their labor.

When Krispy Kreme opened their Naga store in 2023, they offered regional-exclusive Glazed White Choco Pili doughnuts using local ingredients.

Similarly, Jamba Juice recently collaborated with Dehusk to create limited-edition totes, sourced from The Learning Lab, a program that trains middle-aged mothers and provides them with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

MGI employees share a moment with Davao’s cacao farmers, celebrating the hands behind every rich, chocolatey bite. Through the Cacao-Trace program, Pancake House brings locally made chocolate to favorites like the Deep Dish Chocolate Brownie and Hot Chocolate where farmers are ensured fair support.

Max's Restaurant also partners with local farmer groups to source fresh vegetables, but its commitment goes beyond procurement.

“If our suppliers grow, we grow,” Dave shares. The restaurant supports farmers through training and guidance, helping them refine processes like vegetable preparation and quality control. With guaranteed orders and fair pricing, these partnerships have provided farmers a stable income, even during challenging times like the pandemic.

After 80 years in the business, MGI is redefining what success means in the industry. By prioritizing community over convenience and compassion over cost-cutting, they have built more than restaurants— they have demonstrated that in the F&B industry, real success isn't just about serving meals, but about serving people.

To know more about Max’s Group Inc., visit http://www.maxsgroupinc.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Max’s Group Inc. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.