Chef Jackie's famous Cheese Rolls recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie is very generous with her recipes.

She likes to share recipes that she has developed and absolutely loves it when people get to earn a decent living because of the recipes she has shared. Take this recipe, Famous Cheese Rolls, which she has shared with the public years back. Somebody recently approached her in a baking supplies store and told her how this Cheese Rolls recipe she posted has helped the lady earn good income. Chef Jackie was not only happy to receive that piece of good news. It also inspired her to repost the recipe and even improve on it by creating a way even for those who do not have an oven at home to be able to do it.

Her good heart is what inspires a number of food manufacturing and distribution companies to sponsor her for the work that she does. For this particular one, she uses Nestle Fresh Milk and Nestle Cream, Arla Butter, potato flakes from Dane International Commodities and Potatoes USA-Philippines.

Perhaps you need extra income from selling a really good baked product. Or maybe you just want to bake a batch for your family’s special merienda. For either purpose, here is the recipe.

Famous Cheese Rolls

Ingredients:

For the dough:

500 grams all-purpose flour

110 grams sugar

8 grams yeast

5 egg yolks

100 grams butter

100 grams fresh milk

125 grams water

5 grams salt

125 grams mashed potato (or 25 grams potato flakes mixed with 100 grams hot water)

For filling and topping:

Sliced cheese for filling

Butter for brushing

Sugar for dipping

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, mix all ingredients for the dough, except butter. Knead for 10 minutes. Then add butter and knead for another 5 minutes

2. Place in a bowl and let rise for 1 hour.

3. Divide dough into 30-gram pieces and form into balls.

4. Roll out each ball into rectangles, place slice of cheese on it, then form into logs. Let rise for 45 minutes.

5. Bake in a preheated 300°F oven for 15 minutes. In the absence of an oven, use stovetop cooking. Place in a preheated pot with salt for 20 minutes. Do not open lid. Make sure to use the upper rack of the steamer, and flame should be at low to medium only.

6. Remove from oven or steamer, and let cool completely.

7. Brush with butter and dip in sugar. Enjoy! For selling, wrap individually in wax or parchment paper.