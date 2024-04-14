Recipe: Light and healthy veggie fries

MANILA, Philippines — Crispy on the outside and soft and tender on the inside. It is one full bite after another each time you enjoy a freshly cooked batch of U.S. fries with crispy veggie sticks such as asparagus and saba bananas.

Here is a simple recipe that you can follow for a satisfying afternoon snack.

U.S Fries Vibrant Veggie Crisps

INGREDIENTS:

For the fries:

250 grams U.S. Potato Shoestring Fries

110 grams asparagus spears (about 6 pcs.)

160 grams saging na saba (about 2 pcs. peeled weight)

Salt and pepper to taste

Korean chili powder or flakes

Vegetable oil for frying

Goma or sesame dressing or any preferred dip

Spring onions (optional)

For the batter:

100 grams Instant Breading Mix (about 1 cup)

250 ml. cold water (1 cup)

For the dredging:

1/2 cup Instant Breading Mix or All-Purpose Flour

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix the instant breading mix and cold water. For the fries, you may add Korean chili powder for spice.

2. Slice asparagus spears into three and season with salt and pepper.

3. Slice saba into the same size and length as the shoestring fries.

4. Dredge them into the breading mix.

5. Heat the oil. Dip the asparagus and saba into the batter and then fry at 325°F until crispy.

6. Fry the shoestring fries until golden.

7. Serve with your favorite dip.

RELATED: Recipe: Make Kalabasa Crisps at home