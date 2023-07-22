^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Make Kalabasa Crisps at home

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 11:22am
Recipe: Make Kalabasa Crisps at home
Kalabasa Crisps
MANILA, Philippines — Preparing vegetable meals for kids can be a great challenge because most kids do not like vegetables and gravitate towards junk food.

What moms can do is marry vegetables and “junk food” by making — tadaaaa! — kalabasa chips. Yes, you can turn vegetables into crispy chips that kids will like and, at the same time, eat their vegetables.

Here is a recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation to try. Made with only three ingredients, this Kalabasa recipe is a good source of beta-carotene and can be your kids’ new snack favorite.

Kalabasa Crisps

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 pack (32.5 grams) Tasty Boy Breading Mix

2 cups sliced squash

2 cups cooking oil

PROCEDURE:

1. Pour breading into a bowl. Add squash and coat evenly.

2. In a pan with hot oil, fry the squash crisps until golden brown. Remove and drain off excess oil on the strainer.

3. Transfer to a plate and enjoy.

*Cooking tip: Do not pile up squash crisps after frying. Spread them out on a wide plate to keep them crispy longer.

