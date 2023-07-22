Recipe: Make Kalabasa Crisps at home
MANILA, Philippines — Preparing vegetable meals for kids can be a great challenge because most kids do not like vegetables and gravitate towards junk food.
What moms can do is marry vegetables and “junk food” by making — tadaaaa! — kalabasa chips. Yes, you can turn vegetables into crispy chips that kids will like and, at the same time, eat their vegetables.
Here is a recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation to try. Made with only three ingredients, this Kalabasa recipe is a good source of beta-carotene and can be your kids’ new snack favorite.
Kalabasa Crisps
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 pack (32.5 grams) Tasty Boy Breading Mix
2 cups sliced squash
2 cups cooking oil
PROCEDURE:
1. Pour breading into a bowl. Add squash and coat evenly.
2. In a pan with hot oil, fry the squash crisps until golden brown. Remove and drain off excess oil on the strainer.
3. Transfer to a plate and enjoy.
*Cooking tip: Do not pile up squash crisps after frying. Spread them out on a wide plate to keep them crispy longer.
