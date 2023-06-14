LIST: Rainy season comfort food

MANILA, Philippines — With rainy season knocking on our doorsteps, Filipinos will surely crave for different comfort food to satisfy their appetite.

Philstar.com lists down these suggestions to satisfy your hunger this wet and cozy season.

Feeling down? Ice cream for the rainy season, why not?

In an ideal world, things will always go your way. The MRT will never be late nor packed, you can always buy whatever you want, and you will never gain a pound or two despite indulging your sweet tooth. Alas, an ideal world doesn’t truly exist and our daily reality can sometimes be tougher to navigate than how we hope it to be.

The thing is, experiencing these little bumps doesn’t exactly make life bad. Instead, you can think of them as little bursts of flavor that make your adventure a little bit more interesting!

When was the last time you allowed yourself to just ‘give in?' When you feel like the day is tougher than usual, tap on your inner child and remember how you used to handle your big emotions. For a lot of us, it is simply allowing ourselves to feel. That, or a bite or two of simply good ice cream.

The next time you are feeling down, get yourself your favorite Nestlé Ice Cream cold treat. The leading ice cream brand has never failed to make anyone smile with its quality flavors, one bite of which can turn a bad day into a good one.

Being the true champ that it is, Nestlé Ice Cream is making everyone’s summer extra special with its Great Ice Cream Sale. The promo, which will run until June 30 gives big discounts to cult favorites like Nestlé Temptations (Strawberries & Cream, Almond Brownie Fudge, Double Dutch, Cookies & Cream, Rocky Road, Mocha & Cashew), Nestlé Drumstick (Double Choco Vanilla and Ube Cheesecake), and Nobrelli (Choco-Keso-Ube, Choco-Manga-Ube, Choco-Pandan-Ube). This special treat is available when you buy in all leading supermarkets and Nestlé Ice Cream’s official Lazada store: Ice Cream Party PH.

If that is not a good sign that it is time for you to give yourself a break, then we don’t know what is. After all, ice cream makes everything so much better—though should you really wait for a bad day to have some? Go ahead. Indulge. To stay updated on other promos, follow Nestlé Ice Cream Philippines and Nestlé Temptations on Facebook. You can also follow Nestlé Temptations on Instagram to add a little sweetness to your feed.

7 treasures of Japan

If you want to taste the flavors of Japan without leaving the country, Botejyu Ramen House is for you. The restaurant boasts of seven original soups that embody the tradition of ramen culture in Japan.

Tonho is uxury pork tonkotsu, Shiroho is rich chicken paitan, Kinho is authentic miso, Akago is special spicy miso, Kuroho is umami soy sauce, Ginho is number one Yusu salt, and Kohakuho is premium miso tantan. The authentic flavors are from different places of Japan such as Kanagawa and Hokkaido.

The restaurant also offers authentic Japanese white rice Japonica, a high-quality delicious rice made with great care in Japan by traditional cultivation process.

Botejyu Group originated in Osaka in 1946. During the post-war reconstruction period, they have been providing meals with the idea of "delicious food to satisfy everyone's hunger."

Japanese milk tea

The Kurimi Milk Tea Bar, the brand behind the Japanese-inspired milk tea and fruit tea, has launched its premium and fruit Yogurt series to serve their more than 60 stores nationwide.This event was recently held at the 5th level of SM City Grand Central and participated by their directors, family, friends, media, influencers and food vloggers.

Guests were treated with the taste and texture of the popping boba sinker blended in their new Kurimi Yogurt Premium Series - Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Pineapple and Dragon Fruit. People were gastronomically intrigued with the transparent aloe cubes and crystal ball in Kurimi Yogurt Fruit Series of Grapefruit, Honey Peach, Watermelon, Lemon and Green Tea.

“Kurimi” sounds like the word “creamy” in Japanese. It also connotes richness of everything in the Kurimi’s store expansion, product development, innovation and continual improvement like Japan’s Total Quality Management, culture, art, J-pop music and so on. It was established in 2019, a concept that originated from Fukuoka, Japan. Fearless during the challenging times of the pandemic; and now stronger and ready to thrive in the global market.

The Kurimi Milk Tea Bar Enterprises Corporation’s CEO and President Richie Cuna, a serial entrepreneur and with more than 30 years in leading organizations and franchise businesses, showed to guests that the business model like Kurimi can be great, unstoppable and a pandemic-proof brand.

Seafood galore

Cold Storage Seafood, a pioneering leader in the Philippine seafood industry, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its original Banawe branch, signifying a new chapter in their commitment to providing the highest quality frozen seafood to the community. With a revitalized store and exciting new offerings, Cold Storage Seafood aims to continue revolutionizing the seafood experience and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Since its establishment in 1996, Cold Storage Seafood has been dedicated to bringing the finest seafood from around the world to the Philippines. Inspired by the vision of its founder, Mariano Qua, the company has grown into a trusted name, offering over 400 different products available in more than 180 groceries and supermarkets nationwide. With an unwavering focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Cold Storage Seafood has become a game-changer in the frozen seafood industry in the Philippines.

The decision to relaunch the Banawe branch follows the successful revamp of the San Juan branch in November 2022. Recognizing the importance of continuous improvement, Cold Storage Seafood was motivated to enhance the store that initiated its success story. Since its founding in 1996, Cold Storage Seafood’s core values as a company have remained intact. For 27 years, the company never cut corners. Instead, they focused on elevating the quality of their products and procedures, paving the way for new systems in order to bring the very best for their customers.

“Our core values helped the company grow and partner with the right retail partners that share the same values,” explained Marco Qua, President of Cold Storage Seafood, highlighting how the company grew to having over 180 supermarket outlets nationwide.

The Banawe branch, known for its distinctive identity and specialty seafood offerings, has always held a special place in the hearts of both the company and its customers. Back in the day, the selection of seafood in the Philippines was limited. The only way to enjoy premium seafood items like Sea Bass, Gindara, Halibut, or Scallops were to go abroad or pay exorbitant amounts in fine dining restaurants. Cold Storage, through its first branch in Banawe, gave more Filipinos access to premium quality seafood at a friendlier price range. Through this store relaunch, Cold Storage Seafood aims to provide an even better selection of products and improved customization, taking inspiration from the successful approach implemented in the San Juan branch.

"The remarkable reception we received during the relaunch of our San Juan branch propelled us to elevate the store that laid the foundation for our success," stated Marco. "The Banawe branch boasts its own unique identity, with Halibut, Gindara, and Scallops being the primary products that attract customers. Given the Banawe area's recognition as a mini Chinatown, it possesses a charm that resonates with the local community. Through this relaunch, we strive to maintain the cozy ambiance of a small community store that loyal customers appreciate, while also introducing new and exciting offerings."

'Best chicken in town'

Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal is recognized by Filipinos as the best-tasting grilled chicken in the country, based on a recent imagery survey conducted by a third-party market research agency.

Held from November to December 2022, the nationwide study asked 800 consumers which grilled chicken they consider best-tasting, among other characteristics. Results showed that over 90% of the respondents pointed to Mang Inasal for having the best-tasting grilled chicken among 40 other brands the consumers were aware of.



“It’s inspiring to know that the people appreciate what we have been working hard for at Mang Inasal for the past 20 years -- which is to give our customers the best- tasting Chicken Inasal every day,” said Mang Inasal Business Unit head Mike V. Castro. “This will surely keep us going in serving more Ihaw-Sarap meals and Unli-Saya moments to all our customers.”



To mark this special milestone, a new video advertisement was produced, featuring Mang Inasal’s long-time brand ambassador, Coco Martin.

According to Ciara Magallanes of Mommy Diaries PH, Mang Inasal Chicken Inasal has been their family’s favorite because of its incomparable flavor. Magallanes shared, “It’s perfectly grilled and always best to be enjoyed with Mang Inasal’s unlimited rice.”

Barbie and Hot Wheels Happy Meal

McDonald's launches Barbie and Hot Wheels Happy Meal.

Inspired by the musical careers of Barbie and the creative expressions of Hot Wheels, the new collection aims to spark kids’ creativity and self-expression.

Cheese bacon-hotdog combo

Here’s a novel savory treat you’ll surely enjoy – KariBYTES! This delicious bite-sized bread offers a variety of flavors in every stick with its hotdog, cheese and bacon filling.

KariBYTES are exclusively available in Uncle John’s convenience stores nationwide for only P32. This yummy snack is made by Robina Farms so you can be sure that it tastes good. So, for your next visit Uncle on John’s, don’t forget to grab a bite.

Warm up your days with red ginger tea

Living a healthy lifestyle is crucial for every Filipino’s overall well-being. In today’s fast-paced world, strengthening one’s body and reducing the risk of chronic diseases are essential. It’s not just about looking good but also about feeling great. By making small but impactful changes to their diet, Filipinos can greatly improve their health and quality of life. This is why incorporating red ginger into one’s diet can be a simple and effective way to promote overall health and well-being.

What makes red ginger even more impressive than regular ginger? Red ginger, also known as Alpinia purpurata, is a tropical plant that belongs to the ginger family. It might be smaller than the regular ginger but that only means that its flavors and essential oils are more condensed. The same amount of red ginger would give a more powerful punch. The ingredients found in this fiery root vegetable are just as vital as those in multivitamins.

Red ginger has been used for its many therapeutic roles in various diseases, including inflammatory diseases, vomiting, tuberculosis, growth disorders, and cancer. Studies have even shown that it can relieve nerve pain as effectively as aspirin. Traditional medicines that use red ginger are used to treat this type of pain and improve the patient's quality of life. Proven health benefits of red ginger include: improving immunity, reducing inflammations, relieving pain, warming up the body and preventing digestive problems.

Aside from all the health benefits of red ginger, it’s also delicious! Compared to white ginger, red ginger has a more intense flavor and spiciness. Its unique taste is twice as strong, but not

overpowering, making it a great addition to a variety of dishes or a unique substitution for traditional baked treats. The spiciness in red ginger is known to contain compounds that are beneficial for health. Adding red ginger to meals is an easy way to enhance the flavor of one’s food while reaping its health benefits. Using red ginger in the kitchen might just lead to new and exciting culinary creations that are both delicious and nutritious.

In the Philippines, ginger is also commonly used as tea. Filipinos are no strangers to taking herbal tea or salabat to help them get through their day. In fact, salabat has become part of life,

most especially when they need something soothing after a long day.

“Growing up, it's traditional in normal Filipino households to prepare warm cups of herbal tea or salabat to soothe discomfort. Nowadays, I drink an upgraded version of the salabat of my childhood. Drinking the red ginger version brings to mind those nostalgic memories while delivering twice the healing properties. Ginhawa Red-G has all the possible ingredients that can be the alternative salabat ingredient that can save the day," said Mike Cruz, National Channel Manager, Ecossential Foods Corporation.

Red ginger can also be taken as tea. Powdered red ginger can be easily dissolved in hot water and made more enticing with a teaspoon of honey. But Ginhawa Red-G tea is a lot easier to make in just five seconds. As one sachet already contains all the important ingredients (red ginger, fennel, Javanese chili peppers, mint, and honey), all one needs to do is mix it with hot water. With its low-calorie content, high levels of antioxidants, and deliciously stimulating flavor that will pique consumers’ appetites, adding red ginger to the daily diet can be a great way to jumpstart a healthy lifestyle and improve overall health. Start it with Ginhawa Red-G, which is readily available in any leading drugstores nationwide as well as online platforms including Shopee and Lazada.

It's a wrap!

A wrap that’s "masarap"? Greenwich – claiming to be the number one pizza chain in the country — is launching a delicious, savory snack that is both hearty and handy, and definitely

awesome for solo munching! Presenting: Pizzawrap!

Taste its Spam Hawaiian for only P99. This new pizza creation features a great-tasting savory Spam-filled filling in a freshly baked crust that will surely satisfy your pizza craving in a new way.

“Our Pizzawrap offers the same delicious goodness as our overloaded pizza offerings. This innovative handheld snack is perfect for individuals who like to savor their me-time and enjoy their solo moments over good food!” said Ali De Torres, Greenwich’s head of marketing.

The new Greenwich Pizzawrap is also available in Ham & Cheese (P59), which is a classic Greenwich flavor with loads of ham and cheese for that meaty, ooey-gooey experience. It also comes in Chorizo Pepperoni (P99) flavor—a blend of pepperoni and smoky chorizo, and two types of cheese, which is perfect to complete your exciting solo adventure.

All Pizzawrap flavors will be available in all Greenwich stores in Luzon and Metro Manila starting this May 26. This will also be available in greenwichdelivery.com, GrabFood,

and foodpanda. For more information, visit Greenwich’s official Facebook page, Greenwich Barkada, or message Greenwich Barkada on Facebook Messenger.

RELATED: Rainy day recipe: Cook up a hearty Chicken Almondigas