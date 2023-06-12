Rainy day recipe: Cook up a hearty Chicken Almondigas

MANILA, Philippines — Homemakers are constantly on the lookout for nutritious meals to cook for their family, and this recipe from Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation may come in handy.

Chicken Almondigas is not only nutritious. It is also delicious. The main ingredient is chicken, which is a rich source of protein that functions to help form and repair muscles in the body.

Chicken Almondigas

Ingredients:

For the chicken meatballs:

1/4 kg. ground chicken

2 tsps. minced onion

1 egg, beaten

2 tsps. fish sauce

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cooking oil

For the soup:

5 Tbsps. cooking oil

1 tsp. onion, sliced

2 tsps. minced garlic

2 liters water

1 3/4 cups squash, minced

1 1/4 cups malunggay leaves, minced

1 pack miswa (120 grams)

1/2 pack Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning (5 grams)

For the toasted garlic:

6 tsps. garlic, sliced thinly

2 tsps. cooking oil

2 Tbsps. chopped spring onion

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine ground chicken, onion, egg, fish sauce, pepper, and flour. Scoop one spoonful of mixture then form into a ball.

2. In a pan, heat oil. Fry chicken balls until golden brown. Drain excess oil using strainer or colander. Set aside.

3. In a casserole, heat oil. Sauté onion and garlic until fragrant. Add water and squash. Lower the heat then let it simmer until squash is tender. Add malunggay leaves and miswa.

4. Add Ajinomoto, mix well then cook for one minute. Add the chicken balls, toasted garlic, and spring onion.

Cooking tip:

You may use milk instead of egg to help bind the chicken meatballs.

