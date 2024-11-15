Great Britain's Christina Chalk wears Filipino-designed evening gown for Miss Universe 2024 preliminaries

MANILA, Philippines — Scottish-Filipino beauty queen and current Miss Universe Great Britain Christina dela Cruz Chalk wore a dress by Filipino designer Ehrran Montoya during the evening gown portion of the Miss Universe 2024 preliminary competition.

The evening gown was the final part of the preliminary round after the National Costume show and swimsuit segments, however, in this final section, the queens stood on designated spots rather than strut onstage.

Christina's shimmering and daring dark blue dress — inspired by the British national bird the Robin — showed off her figure and was complemented by flowy cape with voluminous, structured wing layers.

Montoya described it as "a serpentine gown with slit, meticulously embellished with asymmetric daring beadwork... in rich hues of Indigo Blue, Aegean, and Spruce [that] captures the essence of elegance and strength."

The designer also made the dresses for Christina when she competed at Miss Universe Philippines 2024 as the representative for the United Kingdom and later when she was crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2024.

New Zealand's Victoria Velasquez Vincent, another competing Filipina, opted for a silver sheer dress by Vietnamese designer Thong Gia Ky.

Yet another Filipina, Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed, was among the last beauty queens to take the stage in her evening gown as just minutes earlier Shereen was announced as a Silver Winner for the Voice For Change competition.

The Philippines' representative Chelsea Manalo wore flowing blue dress by Manny Halasan, the same designer behind her "Hiraya" national costume and creations dating back to her Miss Universe Philippines run.

All four Filipina queens are vying to succeed Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios as Miss Universe come coronation night on November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines).

