Fashion and Beauty

WATCH: Chelsea Manalo sizzles at Miss Universe 2024 swimsuit competition

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' bet Chelsea Manalo slayed the runway of Miss Universe 2024 swimsuit competition during the preliminary round earlier today. 

During Chelsea's runway walk, preliminary round host Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel described Chelsea's advocacy of helping the children of overseas Filipino workers. 

"After graduating from college, Chelsea landed a job in the hospitality industry," R'Bonney said.

"She uses her platform to alleviate the problems encountered by children of migrant workers," she added. 

Earlier in the competition, Chelsea wore the "Hiraya" costume for the National Costume competition. 

Her national costume, Chelsea said, "is a symbolism of the far and profound history and relationship between the Philippines and Mexico." Thus, it bears an image of the Black Madonna, the Our Lady of Antipolo, one of the religious images brought to the Philippines through a galleon trade with Mexico, host country of the 2024 Miss Universe. — Video by Miss Universe via Telemundo

