Pinays in Miss Universe 2024 go natural, traditional at National Costume competition

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipinas competing at Miss Universe 2024's Preliminary Competition held in Mexico today looked at their countries' traditions and natural resources as inspirations for their national costumes.

The National Costume competition was the first part of the preliminary round hosted by reigning titleholder Sheynnis Palacios and her Filipino-American predecessor R'Bonney Gabriel.

The two queens took turns on the microphone as the 126 competing delegates took the stage, with Sheynnis announcing the country and R'Bonney providing the background information in a signature rhyming sceme.

Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed was among the first contestants to appear. The half-Filipina Bahraini beauty donned a local engagement attire, looking like a bride adorned in luxurious garments.

"You'd be enraged if you weren't engaged to Bahrain!" R'Bonney exclaimed, although Shereen slightly stumbled as she exited the stage.

Later on, Great Britain's Christina dela Cruz Chalk appeared dressed as a tree in celebration of the 120 million oak trees in the country, making R'Bonney quip, "No joke to be as strong as an oak like Great Britain!"

New Zealand's Victoria Velasquez Vincent wore a costume inspired by the small native bird the fantail, which R'Bonney described as a guardian of the nation's forest and natural resources.

"This adaptive bird needs to be heard, New Zealand," R'Bonney added, referencing the fantail's ability to adapt to an environment domainted by humans.

Finally, the Philippines' representative Chelsea Manalo emerged in her "Hiraya" costume, inspired by the arrival of Christianity and Islam in the country centuries ago.

The four Filipinas and the rest of the queens all returned to stage wearing their swimsuits and evening gowns.

The coronation of Miss Universe 2024 will be on November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines).

RELATED: Chelsea Manalo slays Miss Universe 2024 with 'Hiraya' national costume honoring Black Madonna