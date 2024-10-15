Donny Pangilinan makes runway debut, serves as muse for Rajo Laurel at BYS Fashion Week 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Donny Pangilinan made his fashion runway debut at the recent BYS Fashion Week 2024, modeling for designer Rajo Laurel.

Donny was the male muse for Rajo's menswear collection RajoMan opposite fellow actor Nadine Lustre and over 40 other models that appeared in Rajo's "Pieces of Me" show.

He wore a beige trench jacket that reached just past the waist, matching loose trousers, flat shoes, and a caramel raffia beret.

His mother Maricel Laxa and siblings Ella, Hannah, and Benj were all present to see Donny hit the runway for the first time.

The actor commemorated his runway debut on Instagram where colleagues like Anne Curtis, Jericho Rosales, KC Concepcion, and Karen Davila congratulated him.

It marked Rajo's return to the runway, reminding the public of his sustainable and queer-inclusive designs — as present in the 2024 genderless couture and future-forward menswear.

Rajo is very close to the Pangilinans being a childhood friend of Maricel since high school and designing Ella's prom dress.

The designer also restored Maricel's wedding dress designed by the late National Artist Jose "Pitoy" Moreno when she married Anthony Pangilinan for Ella to wear during her own wedding to Enrique Miranda of the Lhuillier clan.

