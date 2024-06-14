How to shine in the fashion industry: Rajo Laurel shares tips

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned fashion designer Rajo Laurel gave tips on how someone can shine in the fashion industry.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Rajo said relationship with clients is very important.

"I think what makes you one stand out is that you have to hold your own, in the sense that because we do a lot of work, private clients, you basically make them shine. And as I said, it's always about the relationship," he said.

Rajo also said that a designer needs to improve their craftsmanship as time passes by.

"And you as a designer, just constantly try to improve your vocabulary in terms of your design and improve your philosophy in terms of what you want to say," he said.

"And realize that you have to just hold your ground in terms of your creativity and your vision," he added. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video by EC Toledo

