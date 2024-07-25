'More than just clothes': Donny Pangilinan says fashion is an expression

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan gave tips on how to properly style yourself.

During the Uniqlo event recently, Donny said styling oneself is an expression.

"'Yung clothes kasi is more than just clothes, it's an expression. It talks about who you are, how you're gonna be perceived," he said.

"And I think for me, tama, whatever looks comfortable, whatever you see yourself wearing for a long time. I know some say fashion over comfort, pero ako kasi mas gusto ko 'yung comfort e. Na maganda rin na you can use to any occasion. Something casual, or business meeting.

"Ako lowkey lang, very classic. Pero minsan gusto ko rin ng konting stylish, so I mix it up a bit. But for the most part, I'm very chill, white shirt, dark shirt. I always have a bunch of plain shirts in my car."

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo showcases how the right pair of trousers can make all the difference with its comfortable and stylish Wide Pants Collection, worn by style icons Jericho Rosales and Donny Pangilinan.

In an insightful conversation titled “The Uniqlo Wide Pants Collection Style Talk” recently held in SM Mall of Asia’s Main Mall Atrium Hall, the fashion label shared tips on how to widen your wardrobe with different silhouettes and colors. Jericho and Donny shared how their looks with the Wide Pants items elevated their own styles, as they were joined in the panel by esteemed celebrity stylists, Cath Sobrevega and John Lozano.

Jericho and Donny talked about their trend-setting fashion principles. For Jericho, who looked dashing in the Wide Straight Jeans with its subtle stitching that creates a sophisticated look, it’s all about looking sharp while feeling at ease. Meanwhile, Donny prioritizes striking the perfect balance between casual and polished, as he sported the Wide Fit Chino Pants with an elegant silhouette from its moderately crisp twill fabric.

