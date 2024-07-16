How Pia Wurtzbach became Bvlgari’s first Filipina Friend of the House

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was recently named as the first ever Friend of the House of luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at her dinner launch in Hapag, Rockwell Center, Makati City early this month, Pia shared how she became a Friend of the House, alongside Hollywood A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

“The first time I learned about the brand was a couple of years ago and it was a very natural and organic experience because it wasn't a work day,” she recalled. “I was in Solaire and we were walking around, actually, shopping for some stuff. And then I went into the Bvlgari store and then I tried a few pieces on, I loved it! It was love at first sight, so I tried it on and I was like, wow, I'm gonna come back for these pieces! They're so amazing… Like when you wear it, you feel so confident and empowered and beautiful when you put it on.”

Since having a closer encounter with the brand in 2022, Pia began attending more Bvlgari events last year.

“And then, I shoot content with them and attend some of their events here in the Philippines and abroad. So the relationship just kind of grew naturally over time,” she said.

As Friend of the House, Pia would be spending the next months creating more content, doing more shoots and attending more events for the brand.

In a separate interview with Philstar.com, Jeffrey Hang, Bvlgari’s Regional Managing Director in South Asia Pacific, explained why they welcomed the Filipina-German model, actress, and philanthropist into their fold.

“Why did we choose Pia? Many, many reasons. I think first of all, she’s a very beautiful and accomplished woman. She has an incredible following not only in terms of numbers, but also, the causes that she supports is a wide gamut. She’s also an ambassador of UN AIDS. She champions youth causes. She has a charity that helps children…” he explained. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos