Queen of Manifestation: Pia Wurtzbach fulfills fantasy to become Bvlgari’s first Filipina Friend of the House

MANILA, Philippines — As a breadwinner in her teens, and a waitress in the United Kingdom at some point, life was not a walk in the park even for a beautiful Filipina-German like Pia Wurtzbach.

There were times, she admitted, that she used to only daydream, such as when she went to a store of Italian luxury fine jewelry brand Bvlgari and dreamt of someday becoming an endorser of the brand.

Fast-forward to early this month, Pia was officially launched as the first ever Filipino to become Bvlgari's Friend of the House.

“As I learned more about Bvlgari, the people behind the brand, and its collection, especially the Serpenti, it really resonated with me because it shows the story of rebirth, growing, and evolving,” she said at the launch in fine dining restaurant Hapag in Rockwell Center, Makati City.

“Today is about new beginnings… and I really believe in that, you know, the story of Bvlgari, especially my favorite collection, Serpenti, is all about being reborn into a better version of yourself every time.”

“I really connect with that message that we should keep growing, we should keep trying,” Wurtzbach said on how she could relate with the story of the brand’s Serpenti.

“We should keep building, keep evolving, not necessarily becoming a different person or changing the way you are, but just keep getting better and don't be afraid of those challenges and those steps.”

She is proud to be representing the Philippines as a Friend of the House, an honor she shares with Hollywood A-listers like Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

As Friend of the House, Miss Universe 2015 is set to represent the country in the brand's advertisements and events.

Pia is happy that the world of fashion is “opening up to more Filipinos,” and she is grateful that she is part of it.

“I remember last year in September, it was my first Paris fashion week experience. And I was sitting in the van and I was looking at the Eiffel Tower and the Eiffel Tower, it sparkles every hour I believe for about five minutes. And then so it just started sparkling and I was sitting in the van and I was looking at it and I thought to myself, this is where people go and they have big dreams and they want to achieve those dreams,” she recalled.

“It's the same feeling I had when I was in New York and I was walking through Times Square and I was thinking, wow, like I'm very lucky to be here. And this is where people go because they have dreams,” she added, noting that becoming a Bvlgari Friend of the House gives her the same feeling as she had in Paris and New York.

Jeffrey Hang, Bvlgari’s Regional Managing Director in South Asia Pacific, expressed excitement over having Pia be part of the Bvlgari family.

For those who also want to manifest their dreams, Pia’s advice is to be patient and work hard.

“I thought, I wonder if those dreams would come true for me. So I just worked hard. I was patient. I was clear with what I wanted to do and I just trusted the process and I guess the lesson there is that don't be afraid to dream big dreams because you deserve it,” she enthused, “And the time will come where you'll realize those dreams and you'll think, ‘I'm glad I tried!'.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya