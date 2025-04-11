Odelon Simpao on designing menswear

Alei in a single-breasted peak lapel Italian wool slim-cut tuxedo with Egyptian cotton long sleeves accessorized with silk bow tie and cummerbund; Vicente in a double-breasted peak lapel Italian wool slim-cut tuxedo with Egyptian cotton long sleeves accessorized with silk necktie; Tom in a single-breasted shawl lapel Italian wool slim-cut tuxedo with Egyptian cotton long sleeves accessorized with silk bow tie and cummerbund

MANILA, Philippines — As the designer for dashing male celebrities such as Dennis Trillo, Randy Santiago, Mark Bautista and Tom Rodriguez, Odelon Simpao is one of the premier menswear specialists working in local fashion today.

As he launches his new line, Odelon Simpao Weddings, he reflects on his colorful journey as a young creative:

“I initially began my journey as a menswear designer, but during my apprenticeship with Frederick Peralta, I discovered a deep passion for the art of draping and constructing women’s clothing, particularly couture.

“It was through this process that I began to realize my aesthetic, as I became captivated by the fluidity, intricacy, and elegance of women's fashion, which allowed me to blend my foundation in menswear with a newfound appreciation for the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of couture design.

“Designing menswear satisfies my creative mind because it feels like an extension of myself—almost like my second skin. There’s a natural comfort and familiarity in working with men’s fashion, as I can effortlessly translate my ideas into designs that feel authentic and true to my personal style.

“I find it easier to design men’s collections than women’s, as the structure and simplicity of menswear allow me to focus more on the details and craftsmanship, while still pushing the boundaries of creativity within a framework that feels intuitive and organic to me.

“While all clients—celebrities, pageant contenders, brides, and real people—want to look beautiful, feel comfortable, and be confident, each requires a different approach.

“Celebrities need bold, statement-making designs that align with their brand and stand out on red carpets or performances.

“Pageant contenders need gowns that enhance movement, stage presence, and elegance to impress judges and audiences.

“Brides want a personal, emotional touch in their gowns, reflecting their love story while ensuring comfort for the big day.

“Real people prioritize practicality and personal style, aiming to look and feel their best without the pressure of the spotlight.

“Each design is unique, but the goal remains the same—making the wearer feel their absolute best.

“I wish for the local fashion industry to have more organizations dedicated to promoting Philippine fashion on a global stage, showcasing the talent, craftsmanship, and unique cultural identity of Filipino designers.

“The Philippines has a wealth of creativity, from intricate handwoven textiles to modern, avant-garde designs, yet there are still challenges in gaining international recognition. More structured support—through government initiatives, private sector collaborations, and fashion councils— could help elevate Filipino designers, providing platforms for them to showcase their work in major fashion capitals.

“Stronger representation in global fashion weeks, mentorship programs, grants, and sustainable collaborations with international brands would empower local designers to reach new heights. It’s not just about making a mark in the global industry but also about preserving and innovating Filipino craftsmanship for future generations.”